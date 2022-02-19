Derby County vs Peterborough United live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Peterborough United will travel to Pride Park Stadium to face Derby County in the Championship.

Derby County vs Peterborough United live stream

Derby County vs Peterborough United Live Stream

Derby County vs Peterborough United Preview

The hosts are coming off a thrashing at the hands of Middlesbrough, losing 4-1. In the 89th minute, Middlesbrough’s Duncan Watmore came on as a late substitute to add gloss to the score.

The table’s two halves are separated by only three points. With 21 points from 30 games, Peterborough United are in 22nd place in the Championship, while Derby County are in 23rd place.

When does Derby County vs Peterborough United kick-off?

The match will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022.

Derby County vs Peterborough United Team News

Derby County Team News

Derby will head into the game without Kamil Jozwiak, Colin Kazim-Richards.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Allsopp; Ebosele, Davies, Buchanan, Forsyth; Bielik, Bird; Knight, Sibley, Lawrence; Plange

Peterborough Team News

Peterborough will be without the services of Mark Beevers, Dan Butler, Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows.

Peterborough possible starting lineup:

Benda; Thompson, Knight, Kent, Coulson; Fuchs, Brown, Norburn; Ward, Clarke-Harris, Poku