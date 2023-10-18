NFL

Deebo Samuel On CJ Gardner-Johnson: “Nobody Knows Who He Is”

Anthony R. Cardenas
Lately, it seems as though Deebo Samuel has been making more noise through the microphones during the week than he does on the field on Sundays. The dynamic wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to members of the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles.

Deebo Samuel Still Going Back And Forth With CJ Gardner-Johnson

The 49ers had a promising season going in 2022, and rolled into the NFC Championship with high hopes as slight road underdogs. But disaster struck early in the contest, when San Francisco lost both of its available quarterbacks to injuries, and were defeated handily by a score of 31-7, ending their season and creating a new rivalry.

Samuel was vocal in the media in the ensuing months, saying that the results would have been far different had Brock Purdy been able to remain in the game.

“I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome.”

But he apparently got tired of talking about the loss at some point, as he abruptly ended a radio interview during the summer when asked about his thoughts on the Eagles. He, and probably the rest of the 49ers, have had December 3rd circled on their calendars for a long time, as the two teams will have a regular season meeting in Week 13.

49ers And Lions Could Meet In The Playoffs

CJ Gardner-Johnson was a part of that Eagles team last season, and now plays for the Detroit Lions. But he did not hold back this week in calling Deebo Samuel out in the media. It started a retweet from CJGJ, in which he poked fun at Samuel for running away from the pre-game scuffle between the 49ers and Browns on Sunday. Samuel responded with a video of CJGJ getting punched during his rookie season with the Saints.

The Lions’ cornerback took to social media again on Tuesday, using his voice to come at Samuel directly:

Don’t be friendly when you see me…I can guard you. You can’t run routes. You’re a running back. I ain’t finna sit here and play with you little boy. Just cuz you got a little bag, people gave you a little clout. You ain’t nothin’. Stop playing, bro

Deebo Samuel was asked about the comments on his appearance on Up and Adams, and responded by saying that he believes CJGJ is just mad that he got some money, and caps it off by saying that no one knows who Garnder-Johnson is.

Unfortunately, the Lions don’t play against the 49ers during the regular season, but there is a chance that the two sides meet during the NFC playoffs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
