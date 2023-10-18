Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 San Francisco 49ers +400 In Week 6, the San Francisco 49ers were on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel had to leave the game with injuries and did not return. The Niners missed a 41-yard field goal that would have won the game. That was their first loss in the 2023 season.

2 Miami Dolphins +800 The Dolphins were quickly down 14-0 in Week 6 to the Panthers. That did not stop Miami from going on a 42-7 run for the rest of the game. Miami has one of the most explosive offenses the league has seen in a long time. With the 42-21 win, they are 5-1 this season.

3 Detroit Lions



+1600 When David Montgomery left the game with a rib injury, Jared Goff knew he had to put the team on his back. He did just that against a tough Bucs defense. Detroit won that game 20-6 on the road and their defense did not allow a touchdown. The Lions will be on the road in Week 7 to face the Ravens who are 4-2.

4 Kansas City Chiefs +500 Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played on TNF to start Week 6. They won 19-8 vs. Denver to improve to 5-1 this season. They’ve won five straight games since losing in Week 1 to the Lions. Kansas City will host Justin Herbert and the Chargers for a divisional matchup in Week 7.

5 Philadelphia Eagles +800 Against the Jets in Week 6, the Eagles did not play their best brand of football. Jalen Hurts had a tough game with three costly interceptions. The 20-14 loss to the Jets was their first of the season. Hurts and the Eagles will be on the road in Week 7 for a matchup with Tua Tagovaiola and the Miami Dolphins.

6 Buffalo Bills +900 For three quarters, the Bills did not have any points vs. the Giants on SNF. Buffalo was able to score 14 points in the fourth and walked away with a 14-9 win. Josh Allen and the Bills will be on the road this Sunday to face the New England Patriots who have just one win this season.

7 Dallas Cowboys +1000 The Cowboys finished off Week 6 against the Chargers on SNF. It was a close battle all game and Dallas’ defense made enough plays in the fourth to get the win. Dak Prescott had one passing and one rushing touchdown vs. the Chargers. Dallas is now 4-2 this season and has a bye in Week 7.

8 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 After two straight games in London, the Jaguars were back home in Week 6 to face the Colts. Travis Etienne had two rushing touchdowns for Jacksonville. Christian Kirk and Brenton Strange each had a receiving touchdown for the Jags. They will be on the road in Week 7 to face the New Orleans Saints on TNF.

9 Baltimore Ravens +1800 Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were playing a true road game in Week 6 vs. the Titans in London. Baltimore walked away with a 24-16 win and they now have a 4-2 record this season. The Ravens will be hosting the 5-1 Detroit Lions in Week 7.

10 Cleveland Browns +3000 One of the best defenses in the NFL this season is the Cleveland Browns. They are only allowing (200.4) yards per game to the opposing offenses they play. That is the best in the NFL this season. Their (15.4) points allowed per game is the fifth-best in the league in 2023. Cleveland is on the road in Week 7 to face the Colts.

11 Cincinnati Bengals +2000 Cincinnati’s defense stood tall in Week 6 to beat Seattle. The Bengals won 17-13 and their defense made the biggest play of the game. That win got the Bengals back to a .500 record this season and they still have some life to make the postseason. Let’s not forget that Joe Burrow and the Bengals have made the AFC Championship the last two postseasons.

12 Seattle Seahawks +5000 Seattle’s Week 7 contest was a relatively low-scoring game. They only had one touchdown and kicked two field goals to score 13 points. Geno Smith did pass for over 300 yards but had zero passing touchdowns and two interceptions. The Seahawks are now 3-2 this season after a bye in Week 5.

13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 The Buccaneers came out flat after the bye in Week 5 and failed to score a touchdown vs. the Lions in Week 6. Baker Mayfield had 206 passing yards and one interception. He might have injured his non-throwing hand late in the game and it will be something the team needs to monitor. Tampa Bay will host Atlanta in Week 7.

14 Los Angeles Chargers +3300 Justin Herbert and the Chargers played a tough game vs. the Cowboys in Week 6. They were down three late in the game and needed a game-tying or game-winning drive. Dallas’ defense played its best in the fourth and Herbert threw a costly interception with under two minutes left. The Chargers will be on the road to play the Chiefs in Week 7.

15 New York Jets +8000 The Jets were one of two teams this weekend to hand an unbeaten team their first loss of the season. New York beat Philadelphia, 20-14 in a huge upset. Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions and the Jets capitalized on that late in the game. Zach Wilson and the Jets are on a bye in Week 7 and will play the Giants in Week 8.

16 Pittsburgh Steelers +6000 Pittsburgh is coming off a bye in Week 6 and will be on the road in Week 7 to face the Los Angeles Rams. In their last matchup, the Steelers pulled off an improbable comeback win 17-10 vs. the Ravens. If the Steelers can win in Week 7, they’d improve to 4-2 on the season.

17 Houston Texans +12500 The Texans are 3-3 this season after a 20-13 win vs. the Saints at home in Week 6. In Week 7, the team will be on a bye. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud threw his first interception this weekend, but he’s still off to a hot start to his NFL career. Houston will be back in Week 8 when they face the Panthers on the road.

18 New Orleans Saints +6000 After a loss to the Texans in Week 6, the Saints are 3-3 this season. Derek Carr had 353 passing yards but only had one touchdown along with an interception. New Orleans will be hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in to kick off Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.

19 Los Angeles Rams +10000 Los Angeles’ defense held the Cardinals out of the endzone in Week 6. Arizona had nine points on three made field goals. For the Rams, they scored 26 points on offense. Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp seven times for 148 yards and one touchdown. The Rams will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

20 Washington Commanders +12500 After three straight losses, the Commanders battled for a win in Week 6. Atlanta’s Desmond Ridder had three costly interceptions and Washington’s defense played solid overall. Sam Howell had three passing touchdowns against Atlanta. The Commanders will be on the road in Week 7 to face the New York Giants.

21 Atlanta Falcons +10000 Desmond Ridder had three interceptions in what was a very winnable game in Week 6 vs. the Commanders. Atlanta’s defense was able to make stops, but Ridders would negate those with interceptions. Atlanta will be on the road in Week 7 for a divisional matchup with the Bucs.

22 Indianapolis Colts +15000 After news from this weekend, the Colts are fearful that rookie QB Anthony Richardson could miss the rest of the 2023 season. The 21-year-old is already on the IR and most likely needs shoulder surgery. That means Gardner Minshew will start the rest of the 2023 season for the Colts, something he’s more than capable of doing.

23 Green Bay Packers +8000 Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are coming off a bye in Week 6. Their last game was a 17-13 loss on MNF to the Las Vegas Raiders. Green Bay will be on the road in Week 7 to face the 1-5 Denver Broncos. The Packers are currently 2-3 and could get back to .500 with a win vs. the Raiders.

24 Las Vegas Raiders +12500 Through six games, the Raiders are 3-3 this season. They have the lighter portion of their schedule coming up and have a number of winnable games. That starts with their Week 7 contest on the road vs. the Bears. If Jimmy Garoppolo is unable to play, the Raiders could turn to rookie QB Aidan O’Connell to make his second career start.

25 Tennessee Titans +15000 During their London game on Sunday morning, it was clear that the Titans came out flat in the first half. They scored 13 of their 16 points in the second half, but that was not enough to outlast Baltimore. Tennesse is on a bye in Week 7 and will host the Falcons in Week 8 on 10/29.

26 Minnesota Vikings +7500 Without Justin Jefferson, the Vikings beat the Bears, 19-13 in Week 6. Kirk Cousins was held to 181 passing yards and one touchdown that game. Rookie WR Joran Addison was the recipient of that touchdown pass from Cousins. T.J. Hockenson led all Vikings players with six catches for 50 yards. The Vikings are now 2-4 this season.

27 Arizona Cardinals +100000 Joshua Dobbs and the Cardinals were held out of the end zone in Week 6 by the Rams. He had 235 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. As a team, Arizona had 130 rushing yards between a number of players with James Conner on the IR. The Cardinals will be on the road in Week 7 to face the Seattle Seahawks.

28 New York Giants +50000 With Daniel Jones out in Week 6 vs. the Bills, the Giants turned to Tyrod Taylor to start the game. New York led for the first three quarters but lost the game 14-9 in the end. There was a questionable call on the goal line to end the game that did not go New York’s way. However, they had plenty of other chances to score that game where they did not capitalize. The Giants are now 1-5 this season and are last in the NFC East.

29 New England Patriots +50000 The New England Patriots are in dire need of an upgrade at QB. Mac Jones is serviceable at best, but that’s not doing quite enough for the Patriots to be winning. They are now 1-5 this season after a 21-17 loss to the Raiders in Week 6. We’ve never seen a Patriots team under Bill Belichick look so bad through six games in the season.

30 Chicago Bears +50000 After a 40-point performance in Week 5, the Bears came back down to earth in Week 7. Justin Fields injured his throwing hand and rookie QB Tyson Bagent had to start the rest of the game. If Fields misses time moving forward, it’s going to be bleak for the Bears on offense.

31 Denver Broncos +100000 If not for a late touchdown vs. the Chiefs in Week 6, the Broncos might not have scored the entire game. Their offense has been rough again this season and the defense is even worse. Rumors are swirling that the Broncos could potentially be making a change at DC. That’s how bad their defense has been through the first six games of the 2023 season.