NFL

49ers Injury Report: How Much Would They Really Miss Deebo Samuel?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
cab08c40 6b8e 11ee bf9b e6657a7c9bc3
cab08c40 6b8e 11ee bf9b e6657a7c9bc3

The San Francisco 49ers suffered their first loss of the season against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. They entered the game as the consensus best team in the NFL, but ran into a stifling Cleveland defense that was able to hold Brock Purdy to 12 completions and the 49ers to 17 points.

49ers Have Injury Concerns Heading Into Week 7

But there is even more cause for concern than just the first blemish on their win/loss record. During the game, three of their key offensive weapons suffered injuries, and their status going forward is unknown.

Perhaps most concerning is the oblique injury that running back Christian McCaffrey sustained, which ultimately knocked him out of the contest. He is having an MRI on Monday afternoon, which should reveal more details, and coach Kyle Shanahan has said that there is no update on his status. McCaffrey has been one of the most dominant offensive players so far this year, and was garnering dark horse MVP consideration.

All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams suffered an ankle injury in the game, but was able to return and play through the pain. “It didn’t feel good at all,” Williams said after the game, though Shanahan has confirmed that it is not a high-ankle sprain. Still, Williams is questionable for Week 7 for the 49ers.

How Much Would They Miss Deebo Samuel?

To make matters even worse, versatile wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game with a shoulder injury and never returned. During Shanahan’s press conference on Monday, he said that Samuel would be day-to-day, but didn’t provide any further information.

Samuel has been a huge part of the 49ers recent success over the past few years, providing a dynamic weapon for whoever the 49ers have at quarterback. But he hasn’t been the guy who gave San Francisco 1,770 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns in 2021. In 2022, he had 632 receiving yards and just 5 total touchdowns, and he has just two scores on the year thus far in 2023.

His usage and production has taken a serious dive over the last few weeks. Samuel wasn’t targeted a single time in the 49ers’ Week 4 win over the Cardinals, despite playing in 87% of the team’s offensive snaps. In San Francisco’s blowout win over the Cowboys, he saw just three targets.

Deebo Samuel is of course an important piece for the 49ers, and they will want his availability if they want to achieve their ultimate goals. But Brandon Aiyuk is the team’s leading receiver, and has 152 more yards than Samuel does despite playing in one fewer game.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
cab08c40 6b8e 11ee bf9b e6657a7c9bc3
NFL

LATEST 49ers Injury Report: How Much Would They Really Miss Deebo Samuel?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20min
rsz aaron rodgers 1 1040x572 1
NFL
Did Aaron Rodgers Have A Hand In Jets Upset Win Over Eagles On Sunday?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Aaron Rodgers has been showing his face more and more around the New York Jets and their facility lately. He is roughly a month removed from surgically repairing his Achilles,…

rsz who is matt eberflus the man behind the hits principle scaled 1
NFL
Bears News: Will Justin Fields Injury Save His Head Coach’s Job For Another Week?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

The Chicago Bears could be without starting quarterback Justin Fields for their Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He is listed as doubtful early in the week after…

Thomas Brown Panthers pic
NFL
Panthers’ Frank Reich is handing the offensive play-calling duties to OC Thomas Brown after an 0-6 start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn1
NFL
49ers: Deebo Samuel Is Acting Like A Sore Loser…Again
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
rsz 107687184 original
NFL
Broncos Rumors: Could Rex Ryan Be The New Defensive Coordinator?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
NFL
Lions’ Jared Goff has been off to an incredible start for Detroit in 2023 at 5-1 through six games
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Arrow to top