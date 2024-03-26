Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has urged Ben White to represent England in the future, saying he may have a conversation with him to try to persuade him to reconsider his international retirement.

Gareth Southgate Explains Why Ben White Is Not Playing For England

Arsenal and England defender White has not featured in an international match since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is absent from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, and the England coach has explained why.

When asked to reveal the reason behind White’s absence, Southgate said (via GOAL):

“Clearly on form I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in. We had a call from Edu last week [and he] said Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time.

“For me that is a great shame. He is a player we took to the Euros, a player we took to the World Cup and I spoke to him post-Qatar because I wanted to pick him. He is not available to us and there is no issue between us at all and I also should say there is never any issue with [coach] Steve Holland because that has been mentioned in articles and I don’t like that. I want that door wide open. He would be in this squad but he’s not available to us and I have to focus on who can help us.”

Declan Rice Offers To Have A Conversation With Arsenal Teammate To Reverse Decision

Southgate is not the only one disappointed with the 26-year-old’s shock retirement. Speaking to the press ahead of the Three Lions’ meeting with Belgium (March 27), Rice said he would love to have White back in England and offered to have a conversation with him after he returned to Arsenal’s camp.

The midfielder said (via GOAL):

“He’s a really unique player because he can play three positions. In tournaments, that’s so key. He can play center-back, he can play right-back, he can play inverted full-back. When I get back I can have a conversation with him and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks. I would love him to come; I think Bukayo [Saka] would; I think Aaron ­Ramsdale would. I think we’re all going to be on him when we get back. Hopefully, he can change his mind.”

White, who made his England debut in June 2021, has played just four games for the team. He neither scored nor assisted before calling time on his international career.