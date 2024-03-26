Soccer

” I would love him to come” – Declan Rice Says He Will Try To Persuade Arsenal Teammate Ben White To Reverse England Decision

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Declan Rice and Ben White For Arsenal
Declan Rice and Ben White For Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has urged Ben White to represent England in the future, saying he may have a conversation with him to try to persuade him to reconsider his international retirement.

Gareth Southgate Explains Why Ben White Is Not Playing For England

Arsenal and England defender White has not featured in an international match since the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is absent from Gareth Southgate’s squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, and the England coach has explained why.

When asked to reveal the reason behind White’s absence, Southgate said (via GOAL):

Clearly on form I can’t sit here and say he doesn’t deserve to be in. We had a call from Edu last week [and he] said Ben didn’t want to be considered for England squads at this time. 

For me that is a great shame. He is a player we took to the Euros, a player we took to the World Cup and I spoke to him post-Qatar because I wanted to pick him. He is not available to us and there is no issue between us at all and I also should say there is never any issue with [coach] Steve Holland because that has been mentioned in articles and I don’t like that. I want that door wide open. He would be in this squad but he’s not available to us and I have to focus on who can help us.

Declan Rice Offers To Have A Conversation With Arsenal Teammate To Reverse Decision

Southgate is not the only one disappointed with the 26-year-old’s shock retirement. Speaking to the press ahead of the Three Lions’ meeting with Belgium (March 27), Rice said he would love to have White back in England and offered to have a conversation with him after he returned to Arsenal’s camp.

The midfielder said (via GOAL):

He’s a really unique player because he can play three positions. In tournaments, that’s so key. He can play center-back, he can play right-back, he can play inverted full-back. When I get back I can have a conversation with him and see the ins and outs and see what he thinks. I would love him to come; I think Bukayo [Saka] would; I think Aaron ­Ramsdale would. I think we’re all going to be on him when we get back. Hopefully, he can change his mind.

White, who made his England debut in June 2021, has played just four games for the team. He neither scored nor assisted before calling time on his international career.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Declan Rice and Ben White For Arsenal
Soccer

LATEST ” I would love him to come” – Declan Rice Says He Will Try To Persuade Arsenal Teammate Ben White To Reverse England Decision

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Manchester City Ace Erling Haaland Was One Of The Best Players On MD 3
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Are Eyeing Audacious Erling Haaland Swoop For 2025
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024

La Liga holders Barcelona are reportedly aiming to sign Erling Haaland from last season’s Treble winners Manchester City in the summer of 2025. Barca supposedly want to bring the Norwegian…

Chelsea Coach Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blues Defender’s Transfer Links With Bayern Munich
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen with a move to Bayern Munich, revealing the clubs have not had concrete communication about the…

Spain vs Brazil
Soccer
International Friendlies: Spain vs. Brazil – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Real Madrid Icon Toni Kroos
Soccer
5 Longest-Serving Midfielders In Real Madrid History: Germany Ace Toni Kroos Claims 5th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
PSG Man Bradley Barcola
Soccer
7 Most Valuable Non-International Players In The World (March 2024): PSG Ace Bradley Barcola Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 26 2024
Tottenham Gallagher
Soccer
Tottenham Prepare £30-£40m Early Summer Bid For Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 25 2024
Arrow to top