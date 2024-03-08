Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Barca's Links With 2022 FIFA World Cup Winner

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports linking Paulo Dybala with a move to Barcelona, revealing the Argentina international is enjoying his game at AS Roma.

Fabrizio Romano Claims There Is Nothing ‘Concrete’ About Paulo Dybala To Barcelona Rumors

Some outlets have credited Barcelona with an interest in 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Dybala. The player will become a free agent in June 2025 and reportedly has a €12 million ($13.1 million) release clause in his contract, making him an attainable target for cash-strapped Blaugrana.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano addressed the rumors, saying he was not aware of anything concrete between Dybala and Barcelona, adding he was enjoying playing under Roma legend Daniele De Rossi.

The Italian journalist wrote:

I’m aware there have been transfer stories about Paulo Dybala offering himself to Barcelona, but I don’t really have any concrete updates on his future at the moment as it seems he’s enjoying his football at Roma, and has a great relationship with the fans there, and with manager Daniele De Rossi.

It’s quiet for the moment, but as I previously reported, he will have a release clause again in this summer’s transfer window. The €12m clause was there in January but no one triggered it, let’s see if that will be different in the summer as he could be a fantastic option for many clubs.

He concluded by adding:

It’s important to note that Italian clubs can trigger Dybala’s clause, but in this case, Roma would have the final say on the transfer, whereas if it’s triggered by clubs from the Premier League, La Liga, and so on, then Dybala would have the final decision.”

A Look At Dybala’s Numbers For AS Roma

Dybala, 30, joined Roma from Juventus in July 2022. He has not always had the opportunity to play, with him missing quite a few games due to injuries over the years. However, when fit, he has regularly caught the eye with his finishing as well as his creativity.

Since moving to Roma, Dybala has played 65 games in all competitions, scoring 32 times and providing 15 assists. A whopping 12 of his goals have come this season in Serie A alone (19 matches).

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
