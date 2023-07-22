The NFL running back market has been under the spotlight recently. Guys at the position who are big time producers find themselves without long-term financial security in the way of new contracts, including Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs. But former Minnesota Vikings back Dalvin Cook has an even bigger issue, as he doesn’t even have a team yet.

Dalvin Cook Could Be Facing A Suspension

Update: There has been “Chatter in league circles about a possible suspension” for RB Dalvin Cook, per Mike Florio @ProFootballTalk Apparently stems from an ongoing 2021 Domestic Violence case against Cook, which he countersued for defamation. More here:https://t.co/H60Oo4WIT0 pic.twitter.com/acdcgieG2g — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 22, 2023

Cook spent the last few years being one of the most dominant and productive rushers in the league. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last 4 seasons, while rushing for 5,024 yards and racking up nearly 1,400 in reception yards and scoring 46 total touchdowns.

But the Vikings wanted to get cheaper, and have an able-bodied back in Alexander Mattison who the team believes can step in and fill Cook’s shoes. Cook was eventually released.

There have been plenty of rumors about where he might end up, as the Dolphins and Patriots have both been the favorites to land him at different points in the off-season. We knew that he would take his time with the process, but we have now entered the training camp period for the upcoming season, and Dalvin Cook is still a free agent.

Cook Has Reportedly Offered Hush Money To Ex-Girlfriend

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The #Patriots, #Jets and #Dolphins are the front-running teams to sign RB Dalvin Cook among 6 interested teams, sources tell FOX’s @henrycmckenna pic.twitter.com/0zeTEB84QN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 21, 2023

It was thought to be a money issue, and that Cook was looking to secure a longer-term deal instead of signing on for a one-year stint. But there is apparently another issue that may be making teams shy away.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Thursday that there is chatter in NFL circles about a possible suspension for Cook, stemming from a domestic violence incident in 2021. His ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against the player accusing him of both emotional and physical abuse, after which she was offered $1 million in hush money from Cook.

The case is still pending, and there won’t be a trial held regarding it until 2024, which means that any potential suspension likely wouldn’t come until then. But given that Cook is seeking a deal that stretches out further than one year, it could be a sticking point in negotiations as he looks for a new home.

