NFL

New England Patriots Are Favorites To Land Dalvin Cook

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
usatsi 19205807
usatsi 19205807

According to the sportsbooks, the New England Patriots are now the favorites to sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook. 

 

Cook has still yet to be signed after being released by the Minnesota Vikings just last month. Now that the Patriots are losers in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, they are now turning to Dalvin Cook to hopfully turn this offense around. Signing a running back will be seen as a surprise given the current market. Almost all of the now free agent running backs have not signed a new deal yet. Cook may break that trend and be the first to sign.

Dalvin Cook is +150 to sign with the Patriots according to NFL betting sites.

Are The Patriots A Good Fit?

https://media.nbcsportsboston.com/2023/07/Rhamondre-Stevenson-USATSI_19718161-e1689347439418.jpg?quality=85&strip=all&resize=1200%2C675

The Patriots may be a good fit if they did not already have a do-it-all running back in Rhamondre Stevenson. Cook wants to steal be that workhorse running back and will probably not be that in new England. A one-two punch of him and Stevenson, however, would be lethal and opposing defensive lines will have their work cut out for them. Maybe the Patriots view Stevenson more as a pass game specialist rather than an every down back, but Stevenson does have the stats.

The New England Patriots are +750 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Last season, Stevenson played in all 17 games and had over 1,000 rushing yards and averaged 5 yards a carry. He did have inefficiencies at the goal line, however, they could add a more experienced running back to take those high value touches away. Given where Cook is in his career, going to the Patriots would not be a desired landing spot if he chooses to ring chase.

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are the other likely landing spots for Dalvin Cook.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Alex McGough pic
NFL

LATEST Former USFL MVP Alex McGough is being signed by the Green Bay Packers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Matthew Stafford pic
NFL
Matthew Stafford declined a request to re-do his contract, leaving the Rams ‘frustrated’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h

In 2021, the LA Rams acquired QB Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons with Detroit. The Rams went 12-5 during the 2021 season…

rsz bill belichick usatsi 19634166
NFL
Bill Belichick Is In Danger Of Being Fired As Patriots Gear Up For 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

Bill Belichick has cemented his name as one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. But as we look forward to the 2023 season, he could be…

lh6xq1smsz84kwvpbmrk
NFL
Free Agent Julio Jones Linked To New England Patriots
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h
rsz jybsqjz3jap8bahpvwm2
NFL
Hard Knocks “Won’t Be The Same” This Year As Jets Will Limit Access
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  5h
Aaron Donald pic
NFL
Rams’ Aaron Donald was named to the “Madden 99 Club” for a record-breaking 7th time
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Saquon Barkley pic
NFL
Barkley, Jacobs, & Pollard Fail To Reach Deals Before NFL Franchise Tag Deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Arrow to top