New England Patriots Are Favorites To Land Dalvin Cook

According to the sportsbooks, the New England Patriots are now the favorites to sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook has still yet to be signed after being released by the Minnesota Vikings just last month. Now that the Patriots are losers in the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes, they are now turning to Dalvin Cook to hopfully turn this offense around. Signing a running back will be seen as a surprise given the current market. Almost all of the now free agent running backs have not signed a new deal yet. Cook may break that trend and be the first to sign.

Dalvin Cook is +150 to sign with the Patriots according to NFL betting sites.

Are The Patriots A Good Fit?

The Patriots may be a good fit if they did not already have a do-it-all running back in Rhamondre Stevenson. Cook wants to steal be that workhorse running back and will probably not be that in new England. A one-two punch of him and Stevenson, however, would be lethal and opposing defensive lines will have their work cut out for them. Maybe the Patriots view Stevenson more as a pass game specialist rather than an every down back, but Stevenson does have the stats.

The New England Patriots are +750 to win the AFC East according to Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Last season, Stevenson played in all 17 games and had over 1,000 rushing yards and averaged 5 yards a carry. He did have inefficiencies at the goal line, however, they could add a more experienced running back to take those high value touches away. Given where Cook is in his career, going to the Patriots would not be a desired landing spot if he chooses to ring chase.

The Denver Broncos and New York Jets are the other likely landing spots for Dalvin Cook.