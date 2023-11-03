Former England international Paul Merson has predicted Arsenal to drop two points in their upcoming Premier League outing, backing Newcastle United to hold the Premier League aspirants to a 1-1 draw.

Newcastle United will welcome Arsenal to St. James’ Park for their Premier League Matchday 11 appointment on Saturday evening (November 4). The Gunners are currently second in the English top-flight rankings while the Magpies find themselves in sixth place, seven points behind the north Londoners.

Merson Backs Newcastle To Make The Most Of Their Home Advantage

Previewing the clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson predicted a hard-fought encounter. He thought the Carabao Cup elimination to West Ham United could take the wind out of the Gunners’ sails, giving Newcastle enough of an opening to nick a point.

Merson wrote:

“It could turn out to be a blessing for Arsenal that they were eliminated from the Carabao Cup as it allows them to put more focus on their Premier League title challenge. I look at this game and think if Arsenal win, the race for the league title becomes a heads or tails clash between the Gunners and Manchester City, as an away victory at St. James’ Park would be a huge statement.

“Newcastle have injuries but they are a good team at home and rarely lose games in front of their own fans. The West Ham result won’t hurt Arsenal in the long-term but could prove to be a bit of a knockout punch, so I’m going for a 1-1 draw here.”

The Arsenal legend also talked about Kai Havertz, who cut a frustrating figure in the midweek 3-1 defeat to West Ham United.

Merson concluded by saying:

“Kai Havertz started in midfield alongside Jorginho and Fabio Vieira against West Ham and I felt a bit sorry for him, as that’s not his position and he doesn’t really have a fixed role in the team.”

Arsenal Vs. Newcastle United: Form & Head-To-Head Record

Arsenal are one of the only two teams — another being Tottenham Hotspur — that are still unbeaten in the Premier League. They have won seven of their 10 games, drawing the remaining three, putting up a total of 24 points on the board. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have won five, drawn twice, and lost thrice, amassing 17 points.

Newcastle United have a rather impressive home record, winning four of their five home fixtures this season (1 defeat). Arsenal, meanwhile, have won three of their four away fixtures, drawing the remaining game.

In the Premier League, the two teams have faced each other a total of 56 times, with Arsenal winning 34, Newcastle 11, and the pair playing out 11 draws.