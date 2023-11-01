Renowned journalist Dean Jones has claimed Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are three Premier League teams showing the most interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. Jones, however, assured Leverkusen fans that Wirtz would not leave the club in January, but there could be some developments during the 2024-25 summer transfer window.

A Bidding War Could Ensue For Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Chelsea are one of the multiple European teams keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen’s Wirtz.

The Blues have lately been paying special attention to adding young players to their squad and the 20-year-old fits the profile perfectly. Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City are also known for their investment in young players, while Newcastle United could also benefit from a player who possesses the ability to dance his way past defenders and open up space in the final third.

With the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich also reportedly interested in Wirtz’s services, the Premier League clubs might have to table a lofty offer to have a shot at landing the Golden Boy contender.

Jones Issues Interesting Update For Premier League Target

Speaking to Ranks FC, Jones suggested that Wirtz could be a player to watch in the next summer transfer window, with many big hitters interested in getting their hands on the player.

The journalist said (via The Boot Room):

“Of course, there’s loads of interest from the Premier League. But I’m told that the prime interest comes from Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle at this stage.

“That’s where we should be looking. Wirtz is not going to be a January signing for anybody. He’s just not going to leave Bayer Leverkusen’s project at this moment in time.”

Wirtz has been in absolutely spell-binding form for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen this season. He has knocked the ball around with authority, opened up spaces for his teammates, provided inch-perfect deliveries into the box, and bagged a few goals along the way. His performances have helped Leverkusen climb to the top of Bundesliga rankings this season.

The Germany international has featured in 13 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring five times and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2027.