Journalist Names 3 Premier League Teams That Are Showing The Most Interest In Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
3 Premier League Teams Are Interested In Wirtz

Renowned journalist Dean Jones has claimed Newcastle United, Manchester City, and Chelsea are three Premier League teams showing the most interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz. Jones, however, assured Leverkusen fans that Wirtz would not leave the club in January, but there could be some developments during the 2024-25 summer transfer window.

A Bidding War Could Ensue For Bayer Leverkusen Star Florian Wirtz

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Chelsea are one of the multiple European teams keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen’s Wirtz.

The Blues have lately been paying special attention to adding young players to their squad and the 20-year-old fits the profile perfectly. Last season’s Treble winners Manchester City are also known for their investment in young players, while Newcastle United could also benefit from a player who possesses the ability to dance his way past defenders and open up space in the final third.

With the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich also reportedly interested in Wirtz’s services, the Premier League clubs might have to table a lofty offer to have a shot at landing the Golden Boy contender.

Jones Issues Interesting Update For Premier League Target

Speaking to Ranks FC, Jones suggested that Wirtz could be a player to watch in the next summer transfer window, with many big hitters interested in getting their hands on the player.

The journalist said (via The Boot Room):

Of course, there’s loads of interest from the Premier League. But I’m told that the prime interest comes from Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle at this stage.

That’s where we should be looking. Wirtz is not going to be a January signing for anybody. He’s just not going to leave Bayer Leverkusen’s project at this moment in time.”

Wirtz has been in absolutely spell-binding form for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen this season. He has knocked the ball around with authority, opened up spaces for his teammates, provided inch-perfect deliveries into the box, and bagged a few goals along the way. His performances have helped Leverkusen climb to the top of Bundesliga rankings this season.

The Germany international has featured in 13 games for the club in all competitions this season, scoring five times and providing eight assists. His contract with the club runs until June 30, 2027.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
