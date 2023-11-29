NFL

Colts Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will miss roughly 2-3 weeks for Indianapolis

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1

At 6-5 through their first 11 games this season, the Colts are still very much alive and could make the playoffs in 2023. If the regular season ended today, Indianapolis would be in the AFC playoffs as the 7th seed. They would have a matchup on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. 

There are still six games left in their regular season schedule. Gardner Minshew and the Colts have winable games in the final stretch run of the 2023 season. However, they’ll be without their All-Pro RB after Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Week 12. The 24-year-old needs surgery and will be sidelined for roughly two-to-three weeks. That means Zack Moss will once again take over as RB1 for the Colts.

Zack Moss can seamlessly be plugged right back into the starting RB role for the Colts after Jonathan Taylor’s injury


Ideally, the Colts would have Jonathan Taylor as their starter and Zack Moss as the backup. However, those plans have quickly changed as Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Week 12 for the Colts. He’s already missed four games this season and that number is going to increase after news broke that he’ll need thumb surgery. The one-time All-Pro will miss roughly two-to-three weeks according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

To start the 2023 season, Taylor was on the PUP list with an ankle injury. Additionally, he was in the midst of a contract dispute with ownership but finally got that all handled. He signed a three-year, $42 million extension in October. Taylor played in seven straight games for the Colts before this injury and will be prepared by Zack Moss while he’s out.


In the time that Taylor missed to start the season, Zack Moss had some dominant performances for the Colts. Moss missed Week 1 with an injury but was their starting RB for three straight games before Taylor’s return. He averaged 22 carries and (93.3) rushing yards per game in those starts for the Colts. The 25-year-old is more than capable of stepping back into that role for Indianapolis. They’ll turn to Moss in the next two-to-three games to carry most of the workload out of the backfield for the Colts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Jonathan Taylor Colts pic 1
NFL

LATEST Colts Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor needs thumb surgery and will miss roughly 2-3 weeks for Indianapolis

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min
rsz i4
NFL
Carolina Panthers Owner Confirms Team Planned On Picking CJ Stroud
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h

The Carolina Panthers are in one of the toughest spots of any team in the NFL. For starters, they have the league’s worst record through the first 12 weeks of…

FYBUZ6Z2Q5CRND4JLUBTPECTEU
NFL
Jonathan Taylor Dealing With A Thumb Injury: Status Going Forward Unknown
Author image Owen Jones  •  21h

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a thumb injury and his status going forward remains unknown.   #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, fresh off a 91-yard, 2-TD…

Super Bowl Kelce Brothers NFL
NFL
Which Kelce Brother Has The Higher Career Earnings After Super Bowl LVII Showdown?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz 18153582300
NFL
Denver Broncos Playoff Odds Were At Just 1% Five Weeks Ago
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz e4jbegki65abheow55vleyjqkq
NFL
Greg Olsen Would Be The Latest “Line Skipper” For NFL Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz koo0
NFL
Younghoe Koo, Not Justin Tucker, Is Now The Most Accurate Kicker In NFL History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 27 2023
Arrow to top