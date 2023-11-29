At 6-5 through their first 11 games this season, the Colts are still very much alive and could make the playoffs in 2023. If the regular season ended today, Indianapolis would be in the AFC playoffs as the 7th seed. They would have a matchup on the road against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

There are still six games left in their regular season schedule. Gardner Minshew and the Colts have winable games in the final stretch run of the 2023 season. However, they’ll be without their All-Pro RB after Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Week 12. The 24-year-old needs surgery and will be sidelined for roughly two-to-three weeks. That means Zack Moss will once again take over as RB1 for the Colts.

Zack Moss can seamlessly be plugged right back into the starting RB role for the Colts after Jonathan Taylor’s injury

From @GMFB: #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is having thumb surgery and will miss a few weeks, meaning Zack Moss is RB1 once again… while former Indy star LB Shaq Leonard, now a FA, is visiting the #Eagles today after the #Cowboys yesterday. pic.twitter.com/eX0WM5KLds — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2023



Ideally, the Colts would have Jonathan Taylor as their starter and Zack Moss as the backup. However, those plans have quickly changed as Taylor suffered a thumb injury in Week 12 for the Colts. He’s already missed four games this season and that number is going to increase after news broke that he’ll need thumb surgery. The one-time All-Pro will miss roughly two-to-three weeks according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

To start the 2023 season, Taylor was on the PUP list with an ankle injury. Additionally, he was in the midst of a contract dispute with ownership but finally got that all handled. He signed a three-year, $42 million extension in October. Taylor played in seven straight games for the Colts before this injury and will be prepared by Zack Moss while he’s out.

Could be Zack Moss time again for the #Colts. https://t.co/dAtTHW4yCG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 28, 2023



In the time that Taylor missed to start the season, Zack Moss had some dominant performances for the Colts. Moss missed Week 1 with an injury but was their starting RB for three straight games before Taylor’s return. He averaged 22 carries and (93.3) rushing yards per game in those starts for the Colts. The 25-year-old is more than capable of stepping back into that role for Indianapolis. They’ll turn to Moss in the next two-to-three games to carry most of the workload out of the backfield for the Colts.