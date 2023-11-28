Jonathan Taylor Dealing With A Thumb Injury: Status Going Forward Unknown

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with a thumb injury and his status going forward remains unknown.



#Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, fresh off a 91-yard, 2-TD performance in a win over the #Bucs, suffered an injured thumb that is requiring further evaluation and puts his status in doubt going forward, sources say. More info coming, with all options considered. One to watch. pic.twitter.com/pvlP0PSmHw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2023

It seems like Taylor suffered the injury in Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Taylor had 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns to cap off another solid day for the Wisconsin alumni. Taylor had just signed a massive contract extension in the middle part of the season to stay in Indy and has become the focal point of their offense ever since he got back from the PUP list.

However, the Colts do have a capable backup running back in Zach Moss. He was really good in the games where Jonathan Taylor missed. These last two seasons have been very injury riddled for the young running back. The Colts may be on the side of caution knowing they have a capable backup. Moss has rushed for 672 yards on the season making it a career high in his fourth season in the NFL. He is definitely someone to watch on the free agent market for teams out there needing running back depth.

The Indianapolis Colts are -105 to make the playoffs according to Indiana sportsbooks.

If the playoffs started today, the Indianapolis Colts would be the 7th seed in the AFC. For them to keep that, they will need Jonathan Taylor down the stretch. The severity of the injury is not known yet at this time, but this does seem to be at least a one week absence. The Colts face division rival Tennessee Titans this Sunday in Week 13.