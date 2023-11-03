NFL

Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Charlie Rhodes
Panthers vs Colts Picks
An intriguing AFC vs NFC South matchup in Charlotte this weekend pits two teams against each other who are desperate to snap out of underwhelming form. Ready for NFL Week 9, see out Panthers vs Colts picks and predictions.

  • Over 44 Points @ -110
  • Bryce Young Over 228.5 Passing Yards @ -112
Panthers vs Colts Pick One: Over 44 Points

Whatever the outcome may be on Sunday, this game should result in points. It is likely to be decided by a relatively small margin, but we like the look of the over spread.

Indianapolis were condemned to three-game losing streak against New Orleans last week, and that defeat means they still rank right at the very summit of the NFL for most points allowed per game at just over 26.

Even in the absence of starting QB Anthony Richardson, they have still been putting up big totals themselves however. Four of their last five games have gone over this weekend’s total, including each of the recent three straight defeats.

As for the Panthers, they finally managed their first win of the season last time out against the Texans which may springboard them into this game with increased confidence. It still doesn’t mask the fact they have allowed 20 points or more in all but one of their seven games, with three of those seeing them concede over 35.

Panthers vs Colts Pick Two: Bryce Young Over 228.5 Passing Yards

Carolina’s own rookie QB Bryce Young has grown into his NFL career as the season wears on, and he was instrumental in edging the Panthers over the line for their first win in Week 8.

That victory saw him register his second-highest yardage through the air with 235 for 23 completions. It marked his fourth game in a row putting up over 200 passing yards, and the second time he has hit above this weekend’s implied total.

Against a Colts side who have allowed the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, Young can cover the over here.

Panthers vs Colts Odds And Line

  • Moneyline: Carolina Panthers: +112 | Indianapolis Colts: -132
  • Point Spread: Panthers (+2) -103 | Colts (-2) -117
  • Total Points: Over 44 -110 | Under 44 -110
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
