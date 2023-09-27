The Colts had the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Selecting Anthony Richardson was an easy decision for Indianapolis. His size, speed, and talent are unmatched for any other rookie QB in the 2023 class. With a little bit of experience as a pro, Richardson’s potential has no ceiling.

However, the 21-year-old missed Week 3 vs. the Ravens due to being in concussion protocol. Richardson took a hit to the head on a rushing touchdown in Week 2 vs. the Texans. He was ruled out for the remainder of that game. Gardner Misnhew filled in at QB last week and helped the team get an OT win vs. Baltimore. NFL insiders reported that Richardson is trending in the right direction to start on Sunday. However, he is technically still in concussion protocol.

Barring a setback, Anthony Richardson is trending towards starting in Week 4 for the Colts

A good sign that #Colts QB Anthony Richardson is progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol: He’ll take his normal reps today in practice, per coach Shane Steichen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023



Before practice on Wednesday, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Anthony Richardson would practice for the first time since his injury. He said Richardson will be taking first-team reps. After missing all of Week 3, the rookie QB is trading in the right direction toward being ready for Week 4 vs. the Rams.

In two games played with the Colts (only six total quarters), Richarson had completed 30-47 pass attempts. He has 279 yards passing, one touchdown pass, and one interception. The 21-year-old is an elite athlete, running a 4.43 40-yard dash at six-foot-four, 232 pounds. Richardson has carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards and three touchdowns this season. Indianapolis is not going to get that kind of production from backup QB Gardner Minshew.

Per Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson and Ryan Kelly will return to practice today, but remain in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/VPKxehLU2q — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 27, 2023



For their Week 4 matchup, the Colts are back at home after playing in Baltimore in Week 3. They will be facing off against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Right now, Anthony Richardson is on track to return for the Colts this week.