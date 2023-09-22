The Baltimore Ravens will look to maintain their 100% record at the beginning of this season this weekend when they welcome Indianapolis to the M&T Bank Stadium. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the clash.

Ravens vs Colts Picks

Baltimore Ravens -8.0 (-110)

Lamar Jackson anytime TD (+100)

Ravens vs Colts Pick 1: Ravens -8.0 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Sunday afternoon’s game is for Baltimore to cover the spread which has been set at 8 points in the home side’s favor. Baltimore have covered the spread in both of their games so far this season, beating the Bengals as underdogs last weekend to go 2-0 this season.

Indianapolis may prove to be harder opposition than the Ravens expect this weekend, after a convincing win against Houston in week 2.

Baltimore are serious challengers for the Super Bowl this season priced at +1200 with most NFL bookmakers to lift the Vince Lombardi, so we are confident they can put a convincing score past the Colts this weekend.

Ravens vs Colts Pick 2: Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (+100 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for Sunday is for Lamar Jackson to score his first touchdown of the season. Jackson’s rushing ability in the red zone is one of his finest qualities, and we strongly believe he can find his way into the scoring this weekend against Indianapolis.

Jackson has scored 24 rushing td’s in his career so far and against a weak Indianapolis defence the QB may chose to run the ball more himself rather than trust others with his passing.

The Baltimore QB has rushed for more yards than any of his teammates already this season, with 92 yards gained off 18 carries after his first two matches.

Ravens vs Colts Odds and Line

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens: -380 | Indianapolis Colts: +300

Baltimore Ravens: -380 | Indianapolis Colts: +300 Point Spread: Ravens (-8.0) -110 | Colts (+8.0) -110

Ravens (-8.0) -110 | Colts (+8.0) -110 Total Points: Over 44.0 –110 | Under 44.0 -110

