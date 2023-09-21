Anthony Richardson Unlikely To Play Sunday After Missing Practice Thursday

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is looking unlikely to play in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens.



Colts QB Anthony Richardson won’t practice today as he’s still in concussion protocol, per @CameronWolfe pic.twitter.com/UtGGg8cd8H — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 21, 2023

Richardson suffered a concussion and is going through the concussion protocol. He has not practiced at all this week and his status for Sunday is looking bleak. Before the injury, Richardson was off to a really good start to his rookie campaign. Richardson has already been one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the NFL. He already has three rushing touchdowns and has shown better passing than expected.

Coming into the NFL, Richardson was known for not being a very accurate passer, but he has a cannon of an arm. Through two starts, he is completing 63% of his passes which is much better than expected. To put that into perspective, Richardson is has a better completion percentage than Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

If Richardson were to miss, the Colts have a very capable backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew. Minshew has had plenty of experience as a starting quarterback. He started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars then went on to a backup role with the Philadelphia Eagles and now with the Colts. Even though his record as a starter is 8-16, he is still one of the more capable backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Colts face a tough matchup in Week 3 as they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens. The Ravens do have many injuries on both sides of the ball so maybe the Colts can keep it close. The Ravens do have a good run defense, however. The Colts may have to rely on the passing game which will be beneficial for the Ravens to make whoever the quarterback is throw more.