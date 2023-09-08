Soccer

Chris Sutton Criticizes Gareth Southgate For Picking “Training Ground” Players In England Squad

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
England Boss Gareth Southgate
England Boss Gareth Southgate

Former Premier League star Chris Sutton has questioned Gareth Southgate’s England team selection, suggesting players like Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips should not make the cut.

Southgate included both Maguire and Phillips in his latest squad for England‘s upcoming clashes against Ukraine (European qualifier) and Scotland (friendly). Neither player has played regularly for their respective teams, but they have still been picked over in-form contemporaries.

Sutton feels “training ground” players cannot start for England

Ex-England star Rio Ferdinand recently criticized Southgate’s selection, urging Raheem Sterling and James Ward-Prowse, who were not included in the 23-man squad, to retire. Sutton agreed with Ferdinand’s sentiments, suggesting the likes of Maguire and Phillips cannot start for the Three Lions.

Speaking on Mail Sport’s ‘It’s All Coming Up’, Sutton said:

The center-half area is really interesting, but when you have the likes of Tomori, Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Colwill… I understand that he’s [Maguire] got to prove himself more.

I do think that they have stronger cases to start for England than Harry Maguire does at this moment in time. You can’t be a training ground player and expect to start for your country, albeit Harry Maguire has never really let England down too badly.

He added:

I can understand the Maguire thing to a greater extent in terms of Gareth picking him than I can for Kalvin Phillips. But if you’re James Ward-Prowse, he may as well retire now.

The message which it sends to players like James Ward-Prowse, players who have started the season very, very well… I mean, he must think he’s never, ever going to get an opportunity to play for England again.”

Ward-Prowse has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season

Very few midfielders in the Premier League have started as brightly as Ward-Prowse this season. He has impressed with his defense-piercing passes, effortless movement, and knack for the spectacular. The 28-year-old, who joined West Ham United from Southampton in August, has played three matches for the Hammers thus far, scoring once and claiming three assists.

City’s Phillips, on the other hand, has only played in one Premier League match, clocking just six minutes.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Arrow to top