Chiefs Injury Report: There’s a real chance that Kansas City will be without Travis Kelce tomorrow night

Zach Wolpin
Travis Kelce Chiefs pic

Tomorrow night, the 2023 NFL season opens with the Chiefs hosting the Lions. Kansas City was having their final on-field practice yesterday for their home opener. Mid-way through practice, one of the Chiefs’ best offensive players went down with an injury. 

It wasn’t two-time league MVP Patrick Mahomes, but it was certainly their next-best offensive player. All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyper-extended his knee during a non-contact injury. With this happening 48 hours before the season starts, the Chiefs may have to play it safe. As much as they’d love to have Kelce vs. the Lions, there are still 16 other games in the NFL season.

Who will become Mahomes’ #1 target on offense if Travis Kelce doesn’t play?


According to league sources, Travis Kelce did have an MRI after the injury at yesterday’s practice. It revealed that his ACL was still intact, but tests still need to be done today to see how serious the injury really is. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that there is still inflation in Kelce’s knee. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said it was specifically a “bone bruise” for Kelce. Headlines on NFL Network morning shows said that his status for tomorrow night’s game is in doubt.

In 2014, Travis Kelce became the starting TE for the Kansas City Chiefs and has had that role ever since. He has not missed a game due to injury since then, but that has the likelihood of changing. Without Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ offensive attack will look much different. Luckily, they still have arguably the league’s best QB, Patrick Mahomes.


The 2022 season was Kelce’s 10th NFL  season and statistically one of his best. His 152 targets, 110 catches, and 12 receiving touchdowns were all career-highs for the 33-year-old. Those 152 targets were 51 more than the next closest WR on the team in 2o22. If Kelce doesn’t play tomorrow night, Mahomes’ top targets will be Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Jerrick McKinnon, and backup TE Noah Gray. Detroit has a much larger chance of winning in Week 1 if Travis Kelce does not play.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
