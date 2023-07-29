NFL

Travis Kelce Throws Punches In Two Separate Training Camp Incidents

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Training camps around the NFL are in full swing as we approach August. Players have endured the long off-season and are back on the field, knocking off the rust and getting out some of the aggression that has built up over the last few months. For Travis Kelce, he let those emotions get the best of him on multiple occasions over the weekend.

Travis Kelce Shows Passion In Training Camp Sessions

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off of their second Super Bowl victory in 4 years, and look to be as strong as ever. They are the overall favorites to be crowned NFL champions in 2023-24, currently holding a +650 designation to win the big game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the league’s MVP for the 3rd time, and is the odds-on favorite to be the winner again this season (+600).

Travis Kelce has been a massive part of the team’s success during their run. He has become the top tight end in the NFL, often averaging numbers that mirror those of some of the top wide receivers in the league. Last year was no different, as he had career highs in catches (110) and touchdowns (12), and was able to rack up 1,338 yards.

He’ll be looking to put up big numbers again this coming year, and Kelce is already showing that his motor is running at full speed.

Kelce Took To Twitter To Apologize After Practice

During Friday’s training camp session, Kelce caught a ball in traffic during a passing drill. He fought through the arms of padless, would-be tacklers as they tried to bat the ball out of his hands. Five different Chiefs’ defensive backs surrounded him at one point, and eventually getting into a shoving match with second-year player Dicaprio Bootle. It appeared that Kelce threw a punch or two in the scuffle.

He doubled down on his passion during Saturday’s practice. During 11-on-11 drills, the Chiefs offense lined up at the goal line, and Kelce caught a touchdown pass over the middle. When he came down with the ball, defender Jack Cochrane took a harmless swipe at Kelce’s hands. Kelce immediately turned and threw a left-handed punch that was followed by some shoving.

Kelce took to Twitter after practice to express his apologies, saying, “Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader…plain and simple.”

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

