NFL

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Patrick Mahomes for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Mahomes vs the Lions.

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

  • Mahomes to score 1st TD +1600
  • Mahomes total passing yards – Over/Under 299.5 -110
  • Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +115

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Chiefs Vs Lions Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Blowout At Arrowhead

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Mahomes averaged 308.8 passing yards per game in 2022
  • Mahomes passing yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
  • Mahomes had 41 regular season passing TDs in 2022
  • The average passing yards line for Mahomes last season was 299.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
