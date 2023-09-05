Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Patrick Mahomes for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Mahomes vs the Lions.

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

Mahomes to score 1st TD +1600

Mahomes total passing yards – Over/Under 299.5 -110

Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs +115

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

Go to BetOnline Register an account Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000 Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Stats Kit

Mahomes averaged 308.8 passing yards per game in 2022

Mahomes passing yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games

Mahomes had 41 regular season passing TDs in 2022

The average passing yards line for Mahomes last season was 299.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on 2023 Opening Night

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

