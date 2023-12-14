Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has been linked with a move to German powerhouse Bayern Munich. Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, however, does not think the Blues have any plans to sell the 25-year-old, having only signed him in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich Credited With Interest In Chelsea’s Disasi

Bayern Munich, who lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in their most recent German top-flight outing, are not in the best place in the league, with them trailing leaders Bayer Leverkusen by four points. A lack of solidity has been identified as one of the primary reasons behind their sub-par performances this season, and to remedy that, they are set to go shopping in January.

According to the latest report in Germany (via CaughtOffside), the Bundesliga holders will look to strengthen their backline in the winter transfer window and have identified Chelsea defender Disasi as a potential target. The center-back reportedly feels unsettled at Stamford Bridge, while Chelsea are also not too pleased with his performances. As a result, Mauricio Pochettino’s team could listen to offers for him when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Romano Plays Down Claims Of Bayern-Disasi Links

When asked to comment on Disasi’s shock links with Bayern Munich, Romano provided a reassuring answer for Chelsea fans. He claimed that Chelsea had no plans to sell the player, adding that Trevoh Chalobah could be the one to leave west London when the transfer window opens on January 1.

“I have to say I’m not aware of anything changing with Axel Disasi’s situation, despite rumors that he could already be a candidate to leave the club in January,” Romano said (via CaughtOffside).

“Disasi only joined in the summer but is already being linked with Bayern Munich, though I still think the likely defender to leave Chelsea is Trevoh Chalobah for the January window. Chelsea are looking at centre-backs but I’d not link that to Disasi.”

The Pensioner spent a sizable €45 million ($49.1 million) to sign Disasi from Monaco. They tied him down to a six-year contract, with his deal expiring in June 2029. Although he has not turned heads with his performances, Disasi has been pretty decent for Chelsea so far, scoring once in 14 Premier League appearances.