Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims The Blues Are One Of The 10 Teams Chasing 18-Year-Old Winger

Sushan Chakraborty
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are one of the 10 teams keeping an eye on Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa. The Italian journalist, however, clarified that the Pensioners were not considering signing the 18-year-old in the January transfer window.

Antonio Nusa Has Caught Everyone’s Attention With His Performances

Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge have developed many top players over the years. And by the looks of it, Nusa has all it takes to keep the legacy alive.

The teen sensation has oozed quality and charisma this season. He has zipped past defenders with his blistering pace, taken defenders out of the equation with his deft touches, combined effortlessly with his teammates, created chances, and, of course, scored goals. Over the course of the 2023-24 season, Nusa has featured in 21 matches in all competitions, scoring twice and providing three assists.

Nusa has all the talent in the world to make it big in soccer, but he still needs a proper development plan to fulfill his potential. Brugge have a proven track record of nurturing promising talents, but given how much interest Nusa has been generating amongst European heavyweights, a change of scenery is not out of the realm of possibility.

Chelsea Are Keeping A Close Eye On Nusa, Says Romano

The Blues have always kept a close eye on up-and-coming players. Now under Todd Boehly’s ownership, their interest in youth has increased manyfold. From Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia to Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, there has been no shortage of youth recruitment under the American. Given their transfer strategy, it will not be surprising if Chelsea eventually make a move for Nusa.

According to Romano, the Pensioners are one of the many teams tracking the Norway international, but they do not plan to act on their interest any time soon.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote (via CaughtOffside):

Antonio Nusa – this exciting young talent has been linked again with Chelsea, but there are something like ten top clubs following Nusa around Europe, not just Chelsea.

He’s one of the most talented wingers around so it’s normal, but I’m told is not something imminent or for January, more likely to be in the next months or so.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
