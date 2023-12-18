Soccer

5 Teams With Most Appearances In UEFA Champions League Round Of 16

Sushan Chakraborty
Champions League Trophy
Champions League Trophy

The UEFA Champions League is arguably the toughest cup competition on the planet. Each year, the best of the best vie for the iconic trophy, competing in six matches in the group stage to qualify for the first knockout round: the Round of 16.

It takes immense quality, resilience, and consistency to overcome the group stage in the Champions League, and below, we will meet a few teams that have done that time and time again. Without further ado, let us check out five teams that have made the highest number of appearances in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Special Note: We have included stats from 2023-24 as well.

#5 Arsenal: 15 Times

Arsenal Have 15 Round Of 16 Appearances
Arsenal Have Not Yet Won The Champions League

In fifth place, we have Premier League leaders Arsenal with 15 appearances in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners, however, do not have the best record when it comes to moving past the Last 16. In their 14 attempts so far, Arsenal successfully made it to the quarter-finals on just five occasions.

Mikel Arteta’s side, however, have a good chance of making it six this season, owing to the impressive form they demonstrated in the group stage. They secured 13 points from six games to win Group B ahead of PSV Eindhoven and will face FC Porto in the Last 16.

#4 Chelsea: 17 Times

Chelsea Has Played 17 Matches In The Champions League Round Of 16
Chelsea Won The Champions League In 2020-21

Two-time Champions League winners Chelsea are in fourth place in the rankings, having featured 17 times in the Round of 16. The Blues, who last won the competition in 2021, have an impressive record in this round as well, with them winning 11 of those 17 ties.

Chelsea faced Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 last season. They beat the Germans 1-0 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund before picking up a 2-0 win in the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

#3 Barcelona: 18 Times

Barcelona Have Appeared In 18 Champions League Round Of 16 Matches
Barcelona Have Completed 2 Trebles In Their History (2009, 2015)

In third place, we have five-time European champions Barcelona, with them qualifying for the Round of 16 a whopping 18 times so far. The Blaugrana have the most impressive record in the Round of 16 amongst all teams, with them qualifying to the quarter-finals on 15 occasions.

After suffering two consecutive group-stage exits, Barcelona have returned to the knockout competition this season. They qualified for this stage as Group H winners, but they finished level on points (12) with second-placed Porto. It will be interesting to see how they fare when they square off against Group C runners-up Napoli in the Round of 16 next year.

#2 Bayern Munich: 20 Times

Bayern Munich Have 20 Appearances In Champions League Round Of 16
Bayern Completed The Treble With A Win Over PSG In August 2020

Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich have qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 a whopping 20 times in the last 21 seasons. Impressively, the six-time European champions made it to the quarter-finals 15 times out of the last 19, more than any other team in the competition’s history.

The Bavarians qualified for this season’s Round of 16 as Group A winners. They secured 16 points out of a maximum of 18, winning five games and drawing once. Bayern will have to beat Lazio to move into the quarter-finals in this year’s competition.

#1 Real Madrid: 21 Times

Real Madrid Have Most Appearances In Champions League Round Of 16
Cristiano Ronaldo Won 4 Champions Leagues With Real Madrid

Fourteen-time European champions Real Madrid have clinched the top spot, having qualified for the Round of 16 every single time since its introduction in 2003-04. Los Blancos have made it out of the Last 16 an impressive 12 times and are expected to improve upon their tally when they meet German outfit RB Leipzig next year.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been in phenomenal form this season. They have showcased their attacking prowess as well as defensive stability, winning all six games in Group C.

