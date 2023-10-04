Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Chelsea are pushing Ian Maatsen to sign a contract extension, adding the Blues will not hesitate to sell him if he refuses to do so. Maatsen’s current deal with the Londoners expire in June 2024.

Ian Maatsen Has Become A Surprising Part Of Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea

Chelsea spent around $115,450 to sign Maatsen from the PSV in July 2018. Initially a member of the Blues’ U18 squad, Maatsen has swiftly gone through the youth teams and impressed in his loan spells at Charlton Athletic and Burnley to become a part of Chelsea’s senior squad.

Maatsen, who officially became a Chelsea first-teamer in July 2023, enjoyed an excellent pre-season campaign under Mauricio Pochettino. Thanks to his versatility, the Argentine tactician has been able to deploy him in any role he sees fit, which has greatly boosted his chances of first-team appearances. Maatsen has yet to start a game in the English Premier League (5 appearances) but started in both of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup victories against AFC Wimbledon and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Romano Claims Blues Will Sell Maatsen If He Does Not Sign New Deal

The Pensioners value the player and could give him more opportunities to impress down the line, but according to Romano, Maatsen must act quickly to secure his future at Stamford Bridge.

On his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist claimed that Chelsea will not hesitate to sell the player if he does not sign over the dotted line by the end of 2023.

He said:

“Maatsen is out of contract in the summer and Chelsea want him to sign a new deal as soon as possible.

“The proposal is still on the table. Chelsea are still insisting on extending his contract, at the moment there is still no agreement, but the conversations will continue, they will keep pushing. But if nothing is done by the end of the year, Chelsea will consider again the opportunity to sell him.”

With first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell dealing with another hamstring issue, the west Londoners could use someone who is not only confident but also loves to go forward. Maatsen, who replaced Mykhailo Mudryk during the 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday (October 2), fits the profile perfectly and could prove to be an excellent backup for Chilwell for the rest of the campaign.