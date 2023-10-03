Soccer

Fabrizio Romano Claims Arsenal Are Preparing To Offer Long-Term Contract To Star Defender

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Arsenal are eager to tie Ben White down to a long-term contract as soon as possible. White’s current deal expires in June 2026.

Under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have formed an excellent core of highly-rated young soccer players. Over the last few months, Arsenal have been extending contracts of important players, with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, and Martin Odegaard all signing over the dotted line.

Fabrizio Romano Gives Ben White Contract Update

Now, the Londoners have turned their attention to 25-year-old White and would like him to commit his long-term future to the club. Speaking to Caught Offside, the Italian journalist said:

There’s more good news for the Gunners in terms of working on tying down another important player in their project. 

After a string of contract renewals for star players like Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal are now preparing to offer a new deal to Ben White. It will be a long-term contract with an improved salary.”

He concluded by saying:

Keep an eye on this story because Arsenal are eager to keep White and to protect their best players, so this is one that could happen soon.”

Ben White Has Proven To Be A Steal For Arsenal

Arsenal spent $60.36 million to sign White from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2021. Naturally a center-back, White has proven to be a natural in the right-back position as well. His performances on the right were crucial as the north Londoners mounted an impressive title challenge in the 2022-23 season.

With Jurrien Timber injuring his ACL, White has alternated between the center-back and right-back positions this season, proving to be equally impressive in both roles. He has featured in all 10 games for Arsenal this season across competitions, scoring once.

Overall, White has played 93 games for the Gunners since his switch from Brighton in 2021, scoring thrice and claiming five assists. According to Sportrac, White makes just over $7.53 million per year at the Emirates Stadium. Given how well he has performed lately, it will be shocking if he does not get a sizable pay bump in his new contract.

