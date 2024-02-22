One of the most trusted journalists in soccer, Fabrizio Romano, has claimed Tottenham Hotspur have not yet sent in a formal offer for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. He further revealed the Blues had a chance to extend his contract by June or July and the two parties would part ways if they failed to reach an agreement.

Connor Gallagher Could Be On His Way Out Of Chelsea, Says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher’s future at Chelsea is in the air. The 24-year-old will become a free agent in June 2025, and neither the Blues nor the 11-cap England international has shown urgency in signing a new contract. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the Cobham-made midfielder.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano confirmed Spurs’ interest in the player but said the club had not launched a bid for him. The Italian revealed (via CaughtOffside):

“I’m aware that Conor Gallagher stories are always in the media but my honest understanding is that there is nothing new to report right now.

“We stated multiple times that Tottenham like him and that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan, but the real news will be if and when Spurs make an approach to Chelsea, but this hasn’t happened so far.”

He concluded by adding:

“Chelsea still have a chance to extend his contract until June/July, otherwise all parties will consider a summer move.”

A Look At Conor Gallagher’s Journey In West London

Chelsea academy graduate Conor Gallagher established himself as one of the brightest young players in the Premier League during his breakthrough loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season. He played 34 Premier League matches that season, scoring eight times and providing three assists.

The West London outfit were thoroughly impressed by his performances and inducted him into their first team in the 2022-23 season. The Englishman, however, could not carry his form over from Palace and ended the 2022-23 season with only three goals and an assist in 35 league games.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Gallagher has played a lot more frequently than he did last season. In 24 league matches, he has already raked in 2006 minutes — 392 minutes more than he did in the entire 2022-23 Premier League season. The central midfielder has rewarded his coach’s faith by popping up with two goals and four assists.