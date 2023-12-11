Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said Chelsea have not set any objectives for coach Mauricio Pochettino this season, suggesting the Argentine’s job is not under threat for the time being.

Chelsea Have Been Going Through A Rough Patch

After enduring an abysmal 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season, Chelsea appointed former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach. Many expected Pochettino to turn the club’s fortunes around right away but that has certainly not been the case.

Under Pochettino’s tutelage, Chelsea have played 16 matches in the Premier League, winning five games, drawing four, and losing seven. With only 19 points on the board, the Pensioners are currently in 12th place in the English top-flight rankings.

Romano Claims Pochettino Has The Club’s Complete Backing

Chelsea have a reputation for being the most demanding team in England, with them rarely hesitating to dismiss managers after a string of poor results. So, unsurprisingly, Pochettino’s future at Stamford Bridge has been a hot topic of discussion. Romano, however, has assured the manager is not under pressure to attain a top-four or any such objectives this season.

In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“Many Chelsea fans will be disappointed after two bad results in the space of a few days, with defeats away to Manchester United and Everton. That’s now just one win in the last five games in all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and of course that kind of form is not good enough and needs to improve.

“Still, there is nothing is specific as of now in terms of targets for Pochettino – the general concept is that this long-term project is still being protected and backed by Chelsea. I’m not aware of any specific pressure to finish in a certain position in the table this year or anything like that.”

He concluded by adding:

“Of course, they need to change this situation, it’s obvious; but Chelsea insist on their position with the manager, supporting him and trusting his ideas for the long term.”

Following their 2-0 defeat to Everton, Chelsea are left with only one win in their last five Premier League matches. That triumph, a 3-2 win, came against Brighton & Hove Albion on December 3.