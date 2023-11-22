NFL

Chargers Injury Report: Joey Bosa (foot) is headed to the IR but might have a chance to return this season

Zach Wolpin
At 4-6 through their first 10 games of the season, the Chargers are not where they want to be. That record is last in the AFC West and Los Angeles’ chances of making the postseason are virtually nonexistent. As a team, the Chargers are averaging (25.9) points per game. That’s the eighth-highest in the league this season. 

However, their defense has been a major concern in 2023. They’re giving up an average of (393.6) yards per game as a defense, the second-worst in the NFL only behind the Broncos. To make matters worse, Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa suffered a foot injury in Week 11 and he’ll be headed to the IR for the Chargers. It doesn’t help that they’ll be playing the Ravens this weekend who have the best record in the AFC.

Joey Bosa will miss at least the next four games for the Chargers after suffering a foot injury


Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that the Chargers officially moved DE Joey Bosa to the IR. The 28-year-old suffered a foot sprain during the first quarter in Week 11. Bosa had to be carted off the field and he was visibly distraught. However, he likely avoided a major injury and there is a chance he will return at some point this season. Including their game this Sunday vs. Baltimore, LA still has seven games left in the 2023 regular season.

While Bosa is out, rookie edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu will start alongside Khalil Mack. Tuipulotu has played in all 10 of the Chargers’ games this season. He’s been in the game for roughly 65 percent of their defensive snaps in 2023. That number is going to increase over the next few weeks while Bosa is on the IR. This season, the rookie edge rusher has 31 total tackles, four sacks, and eight tackles for loss.


With Joey Bosa in the IR, the Chargers had an open spot on their 53-man roster. They signed OLB Andrew Farmer II as depth at edge rusher. Los Angeles is thin at that position with Bosa joining Chris Rumph on the IR. The Chargers still have practice squad player Justin Hollins as a depth piece if they need him. Not ideal for a team that’s been struggling on defense, but they’ll have to get by as long as they can.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
