At 4-6 through their first 10 games of the season, the Chargers are not where they want to be. That record is last in the AFC West and Los Angeles’ chances of making the postseason are virtually nonexistent. As a team, the Chargers are averaging (25.9) points per game. That’s the eighth-highest in the league this season.

However, their defense has been a major concern in 2023. They’re giving up an average of (393.6) yards per game as a defense, the second-worst in the NFL only behind the Broncos. To make matters worse, Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa suffered a foot injury in Week 11 and he’ll be headed to the IR for the Chargers. It doesn’t help that they’ll be playing the Ravens this weekend who have the best record in the AFC.

Joey Bosa will miss at least the next four games for the Chargers after suffering a foot injury

The #Chargers are signing OLB Andrew Farmer II to the 53-man roster, promoting a player whose work ethic coaches have raved about. Corresponding move: Star Joey Bosa (foot sprain) is going to Injured Reserve, per me and @TomPelissero, but he has a chance to return this season. pic.twitter.com/4j6TVseSK9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2023



Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that the Chargers officially moved DE Joey Bosa to the IR. The 28-year-old suffered a foot sprain during the first quarter in Week 11. Bosa had to be carted off the field and he was visibly distraught. However, he likely avoided a major injury and there is a chance he will return at some point this season. Including their game this Sunday vs. Baltimore, LA still has seven games left in the 2023 regular season.

While Bosa is out, rookie edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu will start alongside Khalil Mack. Tuipulotu has played in all 10 of the Chargers’ games this season. He’s been in the game for roughly 65 percent of their defensive snaps in 2023. That number is going to increase over the next few weeks while Bosa is on the IR. This season, the rookie edge rusher has 31 total tackles, four sacks, and eight tackles for loss.

From @GMFB: #Packers RB Aaron Jones (MCL) likely to miss Thursday’s game; The #Colts released former All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard; The #Chargers are placing edge Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/cXI7WizgMI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2023



With Joey Bosa in the IR, the Chargers had an open spot on their 53-man roster. They signed OLB Andrew Farmer II as depth at edge rusher. Los Angeles is thin at that position with Bosa joining Chris Rumph on the IR. The Chargers still have practice squad player Justin Hollins as a depth piece if they need him. Not ideal for a team that’s been struggling on defense, but they’ll have to get by as long as they can.