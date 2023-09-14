In Week 1, the Chargers’ defense could not match the play of their offense. Justin Herbert and his teammates were able to put up points on nearly every drive they had. On Sunday vs. Miami, their defense failed to put pressure on Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovaiola. He wasn’t sacked one time by Los Angeles’ defensive unit.

Even their best pass-rusher Joe Bosa didn’t have a great game in Week 1. He’s one of a few key players who are on the injury report after one week. Bosa was listed with a hamstring injury and did not practice on Wednesday. After only five games played in 2022, this is not how Bosa or the Chargers wanted his season to start.

Is Joey Bosa’s hamstring injury enough to keep him out of their Week 2 matchup vs. the Titans?

Brandon Staley said Joey Bosa had some hamstring soreness after the game and his status is TBD — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) September 13, 2023



Against the Dolphins on Sunday, Brandon Staley’s defense could not stop Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovaiola in the second half. The Chargers’ offense was able to put together drives and keep up with Miami’s offense. However, Staley’s defensive unit looked vulnerable vs. the Dolphins. Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Tagovaiola had 466 passing yards and three touchdowns.

As a team, the Chargers failed to sack Tua. With just a single tackle in Week 1, Joe Bosa could definitely be injured. When he’s healthy, the four-time Pro-Bowler would be much more effective. After missing a lot of 2022 with a groin issue, this is not how Bosa wanted his 2023 season to begin.



There’s still time before Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans. In the NFL, it’s not uncommon for a player to miss practice all week and still have a chance to play. At the moment, it’s unclear how nagging Bosa’s hamstring injury will be. To make matters worse, the Chargers’ RB Austin Ekeler did not practice on Wednesday due to (hamstring/NIR personal).

Along with Bosa and Ekeler, LBs Erik Kendricks (hamstring/NIR personal) and Daiyan Henley (hamstring). The Chargers are trying to put the poor defensive effort in Week 1 behind them. Before the game on Sunday, there’s plenty of time for Joey Bosa to rest and get as healthy as possible for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Titans.