CBS’ resident NFL expert Pete Prisco has revealed his Wild Card playoff picks ahead of this weekend’s games, with the analyst selecting some major upsets in the first round of the post season.

Pete Prisco’s Picks

Pete Prisco has been a reporter in the NFL for over three decades now, so he certainly isn’t short on expertise in the American football field. With the post season kicking off this weekend, we take a closer look at the six teams that Prisco has selected to advance to the Divisional Round, with some big upsets called this weekend.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns take on the Texans this Saturday in what is on paper the closest Divisional Round matchup of the week, as veteran QB faces off with rookie sensation C.J Stroud.

CBS expert Pete Prisco has taken the Browns to win by one touchdown this weekend, but with Stroud looking to create history during his first season in the playoffs – its a hard one to call.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs against the Dolphins could be one of the hardest games to call this weekend, but Prisco has picked Super Bowl champs Kansas City to ease into the Divisional game next weekend.

With the Dolphins struggling with injuries, the Chiefs could capitalise on a weakened roster and advance to the divisional round for a sixth year in a row.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are ten point favourites for this weekend’s clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it really is hard to see Mason Rudolph causing an upset against the AFC East champions.

Prisco has picked the Bills to win this weekend, continuing their excellent form from the end of the season with their sixth win on the bounce.

Dallas Cowboys

All expectations are on Dallas to make it through to the Divisional Round this weekend with some ease, but the in form Jordan Love and Green Bay wont lie down easy.

As serious Super Bowl contenders this year starting their post season at home, Dallas shouldn’t have too much trouble making it through to the Divisional’s despite a tough game expected at the AT&T Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams

The first big upset Prisco has picked for the weekend ahead is for the Los Angeles Rams to knock out NFC North champions Detroit. Matthew Stafford is 4-3 in the playoffs through his career and with Los Angeles on the road looking to prove a point, this game is almost too close to call.

With the likes of Puka Nacua and Copper Kupp on the end of throws from Stafford this weekend, the Rams certainly wont be an easy game for Jared Goff and the Lions.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all from Prisco’s picks comes in the final game of the weekend, as the CBS expert is calling Tampa Bay to upset Philadelphia in the Wild Card round.

Having lost five of their last six games in the regular season Philadelphia are struggling for form coming into the post season and with Tampa Bay only losing one of their last six games – an upset could be on the cards.

Full Wild Card Playoff Round Picks

Cleveland Browns 31 -24 Houston Texans

-24 Houston Texans Kansas City Chiefs 26 -19 Miami Dolphins

-19 Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills 27 -13 Pittsburgh Steelers

-13 Pittsburgh Steelers Dallas Cowboys 33 -31 Green Bay Packers

-31 Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams 31 -30 Detroit Lions

-30 Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 Philadelphia Eagles