When Are The 2024 NFL Playoffs? Dates, Venues and Route to the Super Bowl

Charlie Rhodes
When Are The NFL Playoffs

When are the NFL playoffs? We answer that very question and more below to give you a complete picture of the run to the Super Bowl in February.

When Are the NFL Playoffs 2024?

As Week 18 draws the regular season to a close, fans lucky enough to be supporting a team with postseason prospects can begin looking ahead to NFL playoff dates this month.

Beginning the week after the regular season climax, the playoffs get underway with the Wild Card round. See below as we break down the playoff dates round-by-round.

If you are also wondering how the NFL playoffs work, or you need a gentle refresher, just follow the link.

Wild Card Round

  • Saturday 13th January – Monday 15th January

Divisional Round

  • Saturday 20th January – Sunday 21st January

Conference Championship Games

  • Saturday 28th January

Super Bowl LVIII

  • Sunday 11th February (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas)

Which Teams Are Already Through to the Playoffs?

Ahead of NFL Week 18, there are a total of nine teams who have already punched a hole in their tickets to the playoffs. That leaves a further five still to be confirmed, with some division winners still yet to be decided.

You can find the full playoff picture by clicking the link, and below we have listed the teams (in bold) already confirmed to be in the playoffs, along with those already out of contention.

NFC

  • San Francisco 49ers* – IN
  • Dallas Cowboys – IN
  • Detroit Lions – IN
  • Philadelphia Eagles – IN
  • Los Angeles Rams – IN
  • Chicago Bears – OUT
  • New York Giants – OUT
  • Washington Commanders – OUT
  • New England Patriots – OUT
  • Arizona Cardinals – OUT
  • Carolina Panthers – OUT

AFC

  • Baltimore Ravens* – IN
  • Miami Dolphins – IN
  • Kansas City Chiefs – IN
  • Cleveland Browns – IN
  • New England Patriots – OUT
  • Denver Broncos – OUT
  • Cincinnati Bengals – OUT
  • Las Vegas Raiders – OUT
  • New York Jets – OUT
  • Tennessee Titans – OUT
  • Los Angeles Chargers – OUT

*First-round bye (qualified straight for the Divisional Round)

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
