The regular season is over already and the playoff picture has been confirmed, with all roads leading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII in February.

Super Bowl LVIII Odds

San Francisco 49ers +225

Baltimore Ravens +320

Buffalo Bills +650

Dallas Cowboys +750

Kansas City Chiefs +900

Philadelphia Eagles +1600

Detroit Lions +1800

Miami Dolphins +2000

Cleveland Browns +3000

Houston Texans +4000

LA Rams +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000

Green Bay Packers +6600

Pittsburgh Steelers +12500

Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change

Super Bowl LVIII Odds: 49ers Favored To Win First Championship In Three Decades

No team has won Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. At the start of the campaign, many believed we would see the Chiefs extend their impressive dynasty but after a season of ups and downs – the race for LVIII is wide open.

The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to claim a first championship since 1994 with the best US offshore sportsbooks, with Brock Purdy leading the way at QB alongside Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.

The Philadelphia Eagles were a force to be reckoned with last year but Nick Sirianni’s side have seen their odds slip to +1600 ahead of their Wild Card match-up with Tampa Bay. They lost five of their last six and multiple offensive stars are carrying untimely injuries.

Baltimore won their second of two Super Bowls in franchise history back in 2012 and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson has the opportunity to make it three after leading the team to an NFL-best 13-4 record across the regular season.

After looking like they were at serious risk of missing the postseason, the Buffalo Bills turned it up a notch towards the end of the campaign to finish as the second seed in the AFC – winning six of their last seven outings including some tough match-ups.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the mix again after a 12-5 campaign and you can’t write off the Chiefs, who finished 11-6 with a number of disappointing results but Patrick Mahomes is poised to launch KC right back into contention once the playoffs begin.

Super Bowl LVIII Info

📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)

🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

📺 TV: CBS

🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers +225 | Baltimore Ravens +320 | Buffalo Bills +650

Past Super Bowl Winners

Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles

Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots

Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks