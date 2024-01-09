The regular season is over already and the playoff picture has been confirmed, with all roads leading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII in February.
Super Bowl LVIII Odds
- San Francisco 49ers +225
- Baltimore Ravens +320
- Buffalo Bills +650
- Dallas Cowboys +750
- Kansas City Chiefs +900
- Philadelphia Eagles +1600
- Detroit Lions +1800
- Miami Dolphins +2000
- Cleveland Browns +3000
- Houston Texans +4000
- LA Rams +5000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000
- Green Bay Packers +6600
- Pittsburgh Steelers +12500
Odds are from BetOnline and are correct at the time of writing but subject to change
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
Super Bowl LVIII Odds: 49ers Favored To Win First Championship In Three Decades
No team has won Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons since the New England Patriots in 2003-04. At the start of the campaign, many believed we would see the Chiefs extend their impressive dynasty but after a season of ups and downs – the race for LVIII is wide open.
The San Francisco 49ers are the favorites to claim a first championship since 1994 with the best US offshore sportsbooks, with Brock Purdy leading the way at QB alongside Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle.
The Philadelphia Eagles were a force to be reckoned with last year but Nick Sirianni’s side have seen their odds slip to +1600 ahead of their Wild Card match-up with Tampa Bay. They lost five of their last six and multiple offensive stars are carrying untimely injuries.
Baltimore won their second of two Super Bowls in franchise history back in 2012 and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson has the opportunity to make it three after leading the team to an NFL-best 13-4 record across the regular season.
After looking like they were at serious risk of missing the postseason, the Buffalo Bills turned it up a notch towards the end of the campaign to finish as the second seed in the AFC – winning six of their last seven outings including some tough match-ups.
The Dallas Cowboys are in the mix again after a 12-5 campaign and you can’t write off the Chiefs, who finished 11-6 with a number of disappointing results but Patrick Mahomes is poised to launch KC right back into contention once the playoffs begin.
Super Bowl LVIII Info
📅 Time/Date: 3:30pm PST (Sunday, 11 February 2024)
🏟️ Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
📺 TV: CBS
🎲 Odds: San Francisco 49ers +225 | Baltimore Ravens +320 | Buffalo Bills +650
Past Super Bowl Winners
- Super Bowl LVII (2023) – Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl LVI (2022) – Los Angeles Rams
- Super Bowl LV (2021) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Super Bowl LIV (2020) – Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl LIII (2019) – New England Patriots
- Super Bowl LII (2018) – Philadelphia Eagles
- Super Bowl LI (2017) – New England Patriots
- Super Bowl 50 (2016) – Denver Broncos
- Super Bowl XLIX (2015) – New England Patriots
- Super Bowl XLVIII (2014) – Seattle Seahawks