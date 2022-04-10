Countries
Burnley Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Norwich

On Sunday, Norwich City and Burnley will face off in a gripping Premier League relegation battle at Carrow Road Stadium.

Burnley Team News

Ben Mee and Erik Pieters are making good progress in their injury recovery for Burnley, but neither player will be available for the match this weekend.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson is still out with a calf injury, while Connor Roberts is a doubt due to a minor groin problem, therefore Matthew Lowton could be called into the starting lineup at right-back.

Dwight McNeil might potentially make a comeback in the wide areas, with Jay Rodriguez, who scored against Everton, partnering Wout Weghorst in a front two.

Burnley Predicted Lineup

Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Cornet; Weghorst, Rodriguez

