Broncos Depth Chart: Randy Gregory was released by Denver just two seasons after signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal

Zach Wolpin
Randy Gregory Broncos pic

After five seasons with the Cowboys, Randy Gregory’s contract was up in 2021. Reports said that the veteran DE/LB was extremely close to re-signing with Dallas. However, it was announced that he was going to sign with the Denver Broncos. He was given a massive five-year, $7o million deal with Denver. 

Gregory played in six games for the Broncos in 2022 and made three starts. This season, he played in all four of Denver’s games and made three starts. He did not start in Week 4 and LB Nik Bonitto played in his place. Through two seasons, Gregory has been extremely disappointing for the Broncos. Today, it was announced that Gregory was released by Denver.

The Denver Bronco’s cut their losses and decided to release Randy Gregory after two seasons


For the contract that the Broncos paid Randy Gregory, he was not living up to his expectations. The 30-year-old was never a superstar and has been more of a key role player throughout his career. He was not paid that way, however. After his 2021 season with Dallas, Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Denver.

In 2022, Gregory played in six games and recorded 2.0 sacks, 2.0 forced fumbles, and 7.0 QB hits. Gregory started the Bronco’s first three games to start the season. However, in Week 4, Gregory came off the bench behind LB Nick Benitto. With Gregory off the team, Bonitto should see a lot more playing time in 2023.


Denver’s defense has been sub-par to start the 2023 season and the team felt like they could survive without Randy Gregory. The veteran DE/LB was hardly producing this season. Before the season, Gregory said he wanted to fulfill his end of the bargain after signing a massive contract the year prior. He will not get the chance to do that after being released by the Broncos.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
