In 2022, Ezekiel Elliot split time with Tony Pollard in the Cowboys’ backfield. Any observer from the outside could see that the veteran RB’s time with Dallas was coming to an end. After the 2022 season, Elliot was released by the Cowboys. The team used their franchise stage on Pollard and his time with the Cowboys was over after seven seasons.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Elliot signed with the New England Patriots. Rhamondre Stevenson is the clear RB1 in that backfield, but Elliot plays a complementary role to Stevenson. This week, Elliot will be returning to AT&T Stadium to face his former team for the first time. It’s a matchup that the NFL will be excited to see. New England and Dallas will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST.

Ezekiel Elliot will play his first game vs. the Dallas Cowboys in his NFL career this Sunday

Ezekiel Elliot talks about his former team and friendship with Dak Prescott ahead of the Patriots’ week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys#ForeverNE | https://t.co/IG48sqM7vL pic.twitter.com/nL1EL98z59 — NESN (@NESN) September 27, 2023



During his final season with the Cowboys in 2022, Elliot posted a career-low 876 rushing. However, he did score 12 rushing touchdowns, and the upside he adds at this stage in his career. Elliot is no longer the RB1 who can stay on the field for an entire drive and not be tired. At 28, he’s not the same player he used to be, but Elliot still has a role in the NFL.

After being cut by the Cowboys, Elliot was not signed for most of the offseason. Eventually, he signed with the Patriots and found a new home for this season. Right now, Elliot is getting just over 1/3 of the rushing attempts for the Patriots through three games. He has 28 carries this season for 122 yards along with six receptions for 21 yards.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: The #Cowboys have some concerns about the #Patriots knowing their hand signals for their game this week, since the Patriots have Ezekiel Elliot and Will Grier on the roster, via @toddarcher “We know Will [Grier] knows where a lot of the bones are buried. We know… pic.twitter.com/J0vcJh7mO2 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 26, 2023



Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Elliot said it would be weird to be in the visiting locker room this Sunday. For seven seasons he played all of his home games in AT&T Stadium. Elliot said there will be emotions on Sunday, but he’s ready for the opportunity the Patriots have this week.