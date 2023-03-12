Site News

Breaking: Miami Dolphins Trade For All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey

Anthony R. Cardenas
Jalen Ramsey had been rumored to want out of his situation with the Los Angeles Rams, and it was reported that his destination of choice was the Miami Dolphins.

He got his wish on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Rams Trade All-Pro Jalen Ramsey To Miami Dolphins

Talks that a trade was in the works and near finalization came about just before 2pm Eastern, followed by a series of tweets from Ramsey displaying his delight. About a half an hour later, the news became official, as Adam Schefter and others reported that the deal had been done.

The Dolphins will acquire the All-Pro cornerback in exchange for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

For Miami, Ramsey could be one of the few missing pieces to what they hope is a championship puzzle. The Dolphins were Super Bowl hopefuls during the first half of the 2022 season, but injuries and shortcomings on the defensive side of the ball caused the team to falter and limp into the playoffs. Ramsey fills a big hole in that regard.

Miami was thought to have one of the better secondaries in the league going into last season, but Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones never recovered from off-season surgery. An early season injury to Nik Needham forced the Dolphins to start an undrafted rookie free agent, and while Kader Kohou played excellent football, the lack of firepower on the backend of the defense was noticeable.

Ramsey will line up opposite of Xaiven Howard, with safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones backing them up.

The Dolphins still have plenty of work to do if they want to compete with the beasts in the AFC, but they’ve already made plenty of moves this off-season in order to do so. Last week, they picked up the 5th year option on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, solidifying their confidence in the health of the league’s passer rating leader. Last month, they inked Vic Vangio to a deal to become the team’s defensive coordinator.

Jalen Ramsey has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last eight seasons. He was a named as an NFL First Team-All Pro in 2020 and 2021, and played in all 17 games last year. He finished with 4 interceptions, 18 defended passes, and 88 combined tackles. He is 28 years old.

