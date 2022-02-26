Blackpool vs Reading live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, Blackpool goes to Bloomfield Road Stadium to face Reading in the EFL Championship, hoping to stop their slide.

Blackpool vs Reading Preview

The Tangerines have plummeted to 15th in the league standings with 42 points from 33 games after going winless in their past four league games.

Reading, on the other hand, has gone undefeated in their previous three games, winning each of their last two to keep their survival hopes alive. With 29 points, the Royals are in 21st place, eight points above the lowest three teams.

However, with 13 games remaining in the season, they must maintain their current form to ensure their place in the Championship.

When does Blackpool vs Reading kick-off?

The Blackpool vs Reading will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool vs Reading Team News

Blackpool Team News

Blackpool will be without Chris Maxwell, Grant Ward, Luke Garbutt, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Sonny Carey, and Keshi Anderson.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, Sterling; Bowler, Dougall, Stewart, Dale; Madine, Yates

Reading Team News

Scott Dann, Felipe Araruna, Femi Azeez, Alen Halilovic, Ovie Ejaria, Josh Laurent, and Baba Rahman are injured for Reading.

Reading possible starting lineup:

Hein; Yiadom, Morrison, Holmes, McIntyre; Rinomhota, Drinkwater; Ince, Swift, Hoilett; Joao