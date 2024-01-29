Bill Belichick was let go by the New England Patriots at the beginning of this year, but over the last month the veteran NFL head coach has struggled to land a new job that could see him out of the league for the first team since 1974.

Belichick Running Out Of Options

No head coach has more experience in the NFL than Bill Belichick, so it perhaps comes as a bit of a surprise that the former Patriots coach is finding it so hard to secure his next job.

The Patriots chose to sack their seasoned coach at the end of a bleak year, with the franchise enduring their worst ever season under Belichick ending on a 4-13 record.

Many believed Belichick already had another coaching job lined up when he was removed by New England at the beginning of January, with jobs at the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers both up for grabs.

After impressing with Michigan through the college football season it was Jim Harbaugh who was selected for the Chargers job, joining his brother and Ravens HC John Harbaugh in the league for a second stint.

ladies and gentlemen, we got him. we’ve agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach » https://t.co/cM4NZTOqKE pic.twitter.com/PTauQDWDVb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

The Atlanta Falcons on the other hand announced that Raheem Morris would be the latest man in charge, with Belichick again no tin the conversation for management.

With the likelihood of Belichick coaching in the NFL next season looking slim right now, the 71-year-old could be lined up for a debut season in television.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Bill Belichick, with no coaching landing spot, may land on TV; #Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is set to bring on DC Jesse Minter from #Michigan; The #Eagles hire OC Kellen Moore, who will bring fresh ideas. pic.twitter.com/pk64U5C87L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

The latest reports coming out of the league are suggesting that Belichick could ‘sit out a year’, which would make him the most sought after coach possibly in history ahead of the 2025 season.