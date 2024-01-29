American Football

Bill Belichick Could Be On Track For His First Season Without NFL Coaching Job Since 1974

Olly Taliku
Bill Belichick was let go by the New England Patriots at the beginning of this year, but over the last month the veteran NFL head coach has struggled to land a new job that could see him out of the league for the first team since 1974.

Belichick Running Out Of Options

No head coach has more experience in the NFL than Bill Belichick, so it perhaps comes as a bit of a surprise that the former Patriots coach is finding it so hard to secure his next job.

The Patriots chose to sack their seasoned coach at the end of a bleak year, with the franchise enduring their worst ever season under Belichick ending on a 4-13 record.

Many believed Belichick already had another coaching job lined up when he was removed by New England at the beginning of January, with jobs at the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers both up for grabs.

After impressing with Michigan through the college football season it was Jim Harbaugh who was selected for the Chargers job, joining his brother and Ravens HC John Harbaugh in the league for a second stint.

The Atlanta Falcons on the other hand announced that Raheem Morris would be the latest man in charge, with Belichick again no tin the conversation for management.

With the likelihood of Belichick coaching in the NFL next season looking slim right now, the 71-year-old could be lined up for a debut season in television.

The latest reports coming out of the league are suggesting that Belichick could ‘sit out a year’, which would make him the most sought after coach possibly in history ahead of the 2025 season.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

