Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Saturday 25th June 2022

Take a look below to find our bet of the day selection, which comes from the UEFA U19 European Championship.

Bet of the Day: Israel U19 vs England U19: England U19 to win 3-0 @ 10/1 with bet365

Saturday’s Bet of the Day: Israel U19 vs England U19

Our bet of the day comes from the UEFA U19 European Championship between Israel U19 and England U19.

England come into the game as strong favourites, winning both their previous games and conceding zero goals so far in the competition. Last time out they ran out comfortable winners against Serbia U19, winning four nil.

Israel won’t be an easy fixture for England, they’re second in the group and need just a draw to secure their place in the knockout stage. Even a defeat would be enough to see them in the next stage, depending on the result in the other group game.

Our bet of the day is for a 3-0 in for England, to keep up their perfect start in the tournament.

