Bengals’ Joe Burrow returned to practice yesterday after missing over a month with a calf injury

Author
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
On July 27th, Joe Burrow suffered a right calf strain during practice. This was not the news that Bengals fans or his teammates wanted to hear. Luckily, the 26-year-old has had some extra time during the preseason to rehab before the season opener.

Yesterday, the one-time Pro Bowler returned to practice for the first time in over a month. Head coach Zac Taylor had been reluctant to give the media details about Burrow’s return. With Burrow returning yesterday, Cincinnati is now optimistic that their franchise QB can be ready for Week 1.

If all goes well, Joe Burrow is likely on track to play Week 1 vs. the Browns


On his Instagram story yesterday, Joe Burrow posted a picture of himself with the words, “I’m back.” The past month was a lot of speculation on how Burrow was recovering from the cal strain. No real information had been leaked and fans were beginning to wonder just how long he would really be out.

At practice yesterday, Burrow was seen participating in all throwing drills with assistant Dan Pitcher. His star WRs Ja’Mar Chase and Tee Higgins were excited to have their QB1 back at practice. Chase wants Burrow to be back as fast as possible but also wants to make sure he’s at 100 percent health as well. Before yesterday’s practice, the media had only seen one public throwing session on August 11 before a preseason game.


Ja’Mar Chase admitted that his former LSU teammate didn’t do much yesterday, but he’s confident in his QB being ready for Week 1. The Bengals took their time getting Burrow back on the field. They were lucky that it happened when it did. It gave him at least a full month of rest and rehab after the calf strain happened on July 27th. Returning to practice this week keeps Burrow on track to be ready for their Week 1 game vs. the Browns on September 10th.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
