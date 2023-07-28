NFL

Bengals: Joe Burrow (calf) was carted off the field yesterday, but reports say that he avoided serious injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
At yesterday’s practice, Bengals QB Joe Burrow went down with an apparent calf injury. The 26-year-old was carted off the field and that’s not how Cincinnattii wanted training camp to start. It has yet to be determined how bad his calf injury was, but reports say that he avoided anything serious. 

That’s the best possible scenario for this type of injury. On an ESPN morning sports talk show, NFL insider Adam Schefter called Burrow’s injury a “calf strain”. When Burrow went down yesterday, he was already wearing a black sleeve on his leg. Schefter said that Burrow had some tightness in his calf on Wednesday. The Bengals’ first game of the season is on September 1o vs the Cleveland Browns. They’ll hope to have Burrow back for Week 1.

League insiders say that Joe Burrow avoided serious injury yesterday, the best possible news for Cincinnati


At training camp yesterday, Joe Burrow went down with a calf injury. The former first-overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft had to be carted off the field. It was concerning for Bengals fans to see their franchise QB go down. However, WR Ja’Marr Chase says he “wasn’t really worried”. That’s because Burrow gave him the nod to say he was alright.

Chase and Burrow have a stronger connection than your average QB and WR duo. They both played together at LSU and won the 2020 National Championship. Burrow was taken in the 2020 NFL Draft and then Chase was taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, they’ve been one of the best QB/WR duos in the NFL.


Before training camp had started, Burrow made comments on how he was excited to be heading into camp healthy. At the end of July in last season’s training camp, Burrow had to get an appendectomy done. This calf injury is another setback in training camp for Burrow, but reports say that he avoided serious injury. No timetable has been given on how long he might be out for. That news will come out in the near future once the team has a plan to get him 100 percent for 2023.

