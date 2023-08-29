Cincinnati Bengals Roster: Two Quarterbacks Cut On Tuesday

The Cincinnati Bengals will roll into the season with an MVP front-runner as their quarterback, as Joe Burrow and the rest of the team look to take care of some unfinished business. There are high hopes that this could be the year for the Bengals, but there was a scare early in training camp that showed just how fragile any potential in the NFL can be.

Bengals Release Two QBs, Just Burrow And Browning Left

The #Bengals are releasing veteran QB Trevor Siemian. Joe Burrow and Jake Browning are the only QBs in Cincinnati as of now. pic.twitter.com/3wHj9xy0Cb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2023

It has been something that he has apparently been dealing with since, but it looked like it could have been a lot worse when it initially happened. On just the second official day of camp, Burrow came out of a rep limping, eventually crumbling to the ground and clutching at his leg.

Panic quickly set in, and it felt like Cincinnati’s Super Bowl chances hit the ground as fast as Burrow did. The news ended up being positive given the circumstances, as Burrow avoided any serious injury that could put his season in jeopardy.

The ailment was classified as a calf strain, and it is assumed that he would be ready when Week 1 rolls around.

It seems that the Bengals are confident in his status, given the moves that they made on Tuesday.

Cincy Could Go After A Veteran Backup

The #Bengals are releasing QB Trevor Siemian. Jake Browning will back up Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/73JjfWIfxO — WINCINNATI (@WINCINNATI_) August 29, 2023

Ahead of the deadline for trimming rosters down to 53 players, Cincinnati cut half of the players in their quarterback room. They entered camp with 4 signal callers on the roster, including Burrow. Brandon Allen left the team after 2022, but they were able to bring in Trevor Siemien, Reid Sinnett, and Jake Browning in the offseason to compete for the backup job.

Browning seems to have won the battle. On Tuesday, it was announced that the Bengals were releasing both Siemien and Sinnett, leaving Burrow and Browning as the only two quarterbacks on the roster for the coming season.

Browning was signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and hasn’t taken a single snap yet in the NFL. It is unclear whether the Bengals have another move planned to bring in someone with a bit more experience, but there are plenty of new options available given that teams are making cuts every hour.

