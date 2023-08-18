This offseason, the Chicago Bears have made some investments to create a winning roster around QB Justin Fields. The Bears traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to the 11th pick to take Fields out of Ohio State. Last season was his first year as a full-time starter for the Bears and the team saw flashes of MVP potential.

He’s a skilled dual-threat QB that can be a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. That’s why head coach Matt Eberflus said Fields and select starters will not play in Saturday’s preseason game vs the Colts. Eberflus feels that they got plenty of “invaluable” reps in their joint practices with Indianapolis this week.

The Bears are playing it safe on Saturday, sitting QB Justin Fields among other select starters

🚨 WARNING DISTURBING FOOTAGE 🚨#Bears Star QB Justin Fields took a ugly cheap shot from the #Colts D-linemen. 😳 Fields was visibly shaken up and teary eyed but was able to return practice. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1a2X0nDw9F — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) August 17, 2023



In the clip above, you can see Justin Fields took a cheap shot from one of the Colts’ defensive linemen. During practices all season long, the QB wears a bright color jersey. It’s an unspoken rule that you are not supposed to hit the QB or go low. A defensive lineman from the Colts did both of those and Fields was clearly shaken up after the hit.

The cheap shot could play into why Fields is not playing tomorrow vs the Colts. Additionally, the 24-year-old looked stellar in his first reason game this year vs the Titans. Chicago won the game 27-13 and Fields went a perfect 3-3 for 129 yards and two passing touchdowns. Both of his passing touchdowns were from behind the line of scrimmage and went for 50+ yards.

“Justin Fields has those special qualities and that it factor that you’re looking for in a QB” Matt Eberflus #PMSLive #DaBears pic.twitter.com/rRRjdsmPMV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 18, 2023

Head coach Matt Eberflus said his staff has not discussed whether Fields will play in their final preseason game vs the Bills. The Bears open the season on September 10 at home vs their NFC North Rivals, the Packers. This season, Fields finally has a WR1 in D.J. Moore, who the team traded for this offseason. With Aaron Rodgers out of the NFC North, the division is wide open this season. Chicago wants to take advantage of that. Justin Fields will play a big part in the success they do or don’t have this season.