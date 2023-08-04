NFL

The Bears have signed Marcedes Lewis to a one-year, $2 million deal with Chicago in what would be his 18th season

Zach Wolpin
According to ESPN, the average length of an NFL career is 3.3 seasons. Veteran TE Marcedes Lewis is defying those odds, heading into what is set to be his 18th professional season. Lewis was drafted 28th overall in the first round by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2006. 

For the 2023 season, Lewis has signed a one-year deal worth $2 million with the Chicago Bears. If he ends up making the 53-man roster and plays, he could set a new NFL record for the most seasons played by a TE. Jason Witten and Tony Gonzolez each played 16 seasons in their careers.

Marcedes Lewis started all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2022


For the first 12 seasons of his career, TE Marcedes Lewis played for the Jaguars. With Jacksonville, he had 4,502 receiving yards and 33 touchdowns. He played in 170 games for the Jaguars and made 157 career starts. Before joining Chicago as a free agent, Lweis spent the last five seasons with the Chicago Bears.

In five seasons with Green Bay, Lewis had just 582 reeving yards and six touchdowns. He’s become more of a blocking TE in recent years and has embraced that role. The 39-year-old has been able to extend his career that way. Last season with the Packers, Lewis had six catches for 66 yards and two receiving touchdowns.


Currently, the Chicago Bears have a few TEs on their roster and Lewis adds depth. However, cuts still need to be made as the preseason professes. Marcedes Lewis is not guaranteed a spot on the roster. He’ll have to earn that. The Bears have Cole Kmet and his former teammate Robert Toyan in the TE room. Lewis will look to make the 53-man roster in what will be his 18th pro season.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
