NFL

Justin Fields Throws Two 50+ Yard Touchdowns In Bears Preseason Opener

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
9382b2c9a784a78aa99369e44d65b953
9382b2c9a784a78aa99369e44d65b953

The Chicago Bears finished last season with the worst record in the NFL, but there were reasons for optimism. The biggest one was Justin Fields, the second-year quarterback who appeared to hit his stride during the second half of 2022. He has given Bears fans plenty of reason for hope and optimism heading into the 2023 NFL season, and gave them plenty to cheer about during the team’s first preseason game on Saturday morning.

Justin Fields Throws 2 Long Touchdowns In First Quarter

One of the biggest knocks on Fields coming out of college was his ability to be a pure passer in the NFL. His accuracy and pocket presence were in question, but there was no denying the athletic dominance. Fields finished last season with 1,143 rushing yards, the 7th highest total of any player in the NFL, and more than Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones, or Austin Ekeler.

But while he was able to prove that he was a dual threat, there were still questions about what he would do if an opposing team contained his ground attack and forced him to throw.

We may have gotten a glimpse of his development on Saturday, as Justin Fields threw two 50+ yard touchdowns in the first half…sort of.

Bears Could Be Most Improved Team In 2023

Taking on the Tennessee Titans, Fields and the Bears offense got things started early. Half way though the first quarter and facing a 2nd and 9 in their own territory, Chicago ran a simple screen route, with newly acquired DJ Moore as the intended receiver. The pass from Fields went downfield about two yards, but Moore did the rest of the work, which resulted in a 62-yard score.

Fields wasn’t done yet. Later in the quarter, the Bears ran a designed, late-developing screen with running back Khalil Herbert as the intended target, who took the pass that was completed behind the line of scrimmage 56 yards for the score.

It was the second touchdown of 50+ yards for Justin Fields in less than 6 minutes of game clock, but the ball was in the air for maybe a total of 8 downfield yards between the two throws.

PJ Walker eventually took over as Chicago’s quarterback, ending Fields’ day after just the first quarter. He finished 3-for-3 with 129 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. He did not have any rushing attempts.

The Bears are the favorites to have the biggest turnaround this coming NFL season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Tank Dell Texans pic
NFL

LATEST Texans’ rookie WR Tank Dell had an incredible circus touchdown grab in his first preseason game

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 11 2023
Jaylon Smith Giants pic
NFL
Veteran LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the Saints for the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 11 2023

At this point in the pre-season, the New Orleans Saints have an alarming lack of depth at LB. DeMario Davis and Pete Warner are starters for the Saints. After them,…

betnow header
NFL
BetNow Sportsbook Offers $200 Bonus to Bet on NFL Games in the 2023 Season
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 11 2023

The world of sports betting is one of anticipation, strategy, and thrill. Each year, as the NFL season draws nearer, the adrenaline surges higher, not just for the players and…

Patrick Mahomes Chiefs pic
NFL
Top NFL Betting Promos for 2023: How to Claim Your Bonuses and Free Bets This Football Season
Author image David Evans  •  Aug 11 2023
1370407811.0
NFL
Aaron Donald Is In The “Best Shape Of His Life”
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 10 2023
rsz justin fields dynasty profile fantasy outlook value projections and rankings
NFL
NFL Odds: Chicago Bears Favored To Be Most Improved Team In 2023
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023
rsz sources 49ers tight end george kittles groin injury not good scaled 1
NFL
49ers Injury News: McCloud Needs Surgery, Kittle Out At Least A Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 10 2023
Arrow to top