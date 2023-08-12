The Chicago Bears finished last season with the worst record in the NFL, but there were reasons for optimism. The biggest one was Justin Fields, the second-year quarterback who appeared to hit his stride during the second half of 2022. He has given Bears fans plenty of reason for hope and optimism heading into the 2023 NFL season, and gave them plenty to cheer about during the team’s first preseason game on Saturday morning.

Justin Fields Throws 2 Long Touchdowns In First Quarter

One of the biggest knocks on Fields coming out of college was his ability to be a pure passer in the NFL. His accuracy and pocket presence were in question, but there was no denying the athletic dominance. Fields finished last season with 1,143 rushing yards, the 7th highest total of any player in the NFL, and more than Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Jones, or Austin Ekeler.

But while he was able to prove that he was a dual threat, there were still questions about what he would do if an opposing team contained his ground attack and forced him to throw.

We may have gotten a glimpse of his development on Saturday, as Justin Fields threw two 50+ yard touchdowns in the first half…sort of.

Bears Could Be Most Improved Team In 2023

Justin Fields is 3/3 for 129 yards & 2 touchdownspic.twitter.com/somiJnzAEs — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2023

Taking on the Tennessee Titans, Fields and the Bears offense got things started early. Half way though the first quarter and facing a 2nd and 9 in their own territory, Chicago ran a simple screen route, with newly acquired DJ Moore as the intended receiver. The pass from Fields went downfield about two yards, but Moore did the rest of the work, which resulted in a 62-yard score.

Fields wasn’t done yet. Later in the quarter, the Bears ran a designed, late-developing screen with running back Khalil Herbert as the intended target, who took the pass that was completed behind the line of scrimmage 56 yards for the score.

It was the second touchdown of 50+ yards for Justin Fields in less than 6 minutes of game clock, but the ball was in the air for maybe a total of 8 downfield yards between the two throws.

PJ Walker eventually took over as Chicago’s quarterback, ending Fields’ day after just the first quarter. He finished 3-for-3 with 129 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. He did not have any rushing attempts.

The Bears are the favorites to have the biggest turnaround this coming NFL season.

