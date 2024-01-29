Barcelona players reportedly want Luis Enrique to replace Xavi at the end of the 2023-24 season. Enrique is one of the most successful coaches in the history of the club, with him winning nine out of a possible 13 trophies during his three years with the club between July 1, 2014, and June 30, 2017.

Xavi Will Step Down As Barcelona Manager At The End Of The Season

La Masia graduate and one of the best midfielders in history, Xavi came on as Barcelona’s manager in the 2021-22 season. The Spaniard failed to stamp his authority in his debut season but bounced back with a bang in the 2022-23 campaign, guiding Barca to the La Liga title. After an impressive campaign last term, Xavi was expected to take the Catalans to another trophy-laden season. Unfortunately for Xavi and Co., things have not gone according to the plan.

Having dropped 19 points in 21 La Liga games (13 W, 5 D, 3 L), Barcelona have slipped to fourth place in the league standings. They are trailing log leaders Girona by a whopping 11 points. Additionally, they have lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Real Madrid and crashed out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals after a defeat to Athletic Bilbao. Although they are in the UEFA Champions League, they are not the favorites to go the distance.

On Saturday (January 27), shortly after Barcelona fell to a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal at home, Xavi announced he would not continue at the club from the 2024-25 season. He insisted that even a La Liga or Champions League victory would not compel him to reverse his decision. Barca need someone who can add to the work Xavi has done, and the players reportedly have the perfect man for the job.

Enrique Is The Dressing Room’s Favorite, But Deal Is Complicated

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the entire Barcelona dressing room wants Enrique, who won the Treble with the club in the 2014-15 season, to return to Catalonia. However, the coup is quite difficult to pull off. The former Spain manager took charge of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before the beginning of the 2023-24 season, agreeing to stay until June 30, 2025. PSG have a reputation for compelling personnel to honor their contract, meaning Enrique will have to do something extraordinary to convince them to let him go before the deal expires. Additionally, Enrique earns around €8 million ($8.7 million) net/season at the Parc des Princes. Barca, who are going through economic turmoil, are unlikely to be able to match his salary.

Enrique has a long-time bond with the Catalan powerhouse, which could help Barca land the sought-after coach. But as things stand, a return to Spain does not seem to be on the cards for the ex-Celta Vigo boss.