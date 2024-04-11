Soccer

Barcelona Bring On EBC Financial Group As Official Foreign Exchange Partner

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
La Liga giants FC Barcelona have announced their partnership with London-based EBC Financial Group in the foreign exchange sector. The two parties have agreed on a three-and-a-half-year, multi-region deal, commencing on April 11.

Details Of Barcelona’s Partnership With EBC Financial Group

Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in soccer and have mega sponsorship agreements with many top brands, including Spotify, Nike, and Rakuten. Now, EBC Financial Group — a company based in London — has come on board as the Blaugrana’s official Forex partner.

As per a report from Finance Magnates, EBC will serve as Barcelona’s foreign exchange partner in all major regions, including Asia, Central and South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania. Thanks to the agreement, EBC is permitted to conduct specialized businesses under the foreign exchange domain. As part of the deal, Barcelona will avail themselves of EBC Financial Group’s services not only to conduct foreign exchange transactions but also to trade, broker (including CFDs), and take consultation.

Through this partnership, EBC Financial Group will be able to establish a strong presence in key regions. Barcelona, meanwhile, will get even closer to their supporters in the aforementioned regions.

EBC And Barca Looking Forward To A Lasting Partnership

Announcing their exclusive agreement with the five-time European champions, EBC CEO David Barrett said:

Being able to forge a partnership with such a strong and respected brand as FC Barcelona underlines the groups ambition to always push ourselves to the highest levels of achievement as possible. EBC Financial Group has firms regulated in the UK by the FCA, Australia by ASIC and the Caymans by CIMA – all highly respected global centers in financial markets – this partnership with FC Barcelona underlines our efforts to align and partner with the best in all aspects.

Barca’s Marketing Area Vice President Juli Guiu explained how the club would try to use their new partnership with EBC to tap into potential goldmines in Asia, Africa, South & Central America, Mexico, and the Middle East.

He added:

This partnership coincides with FC Barcelona’s global expansion plan in recent years, I’m sure that this will help the Club open up a wealth of opportunities in the financial sector through these 3.5 years of partnership with the well- renowned EBC Financial Group.

“With the untapped potential we see in the Asia Pacific region, as well as the growing economies in South & Central America, Mexico, Africa, and Middle East, we’re excited to build more connections with brands, partners, supporters, and Culers in these regions.”

Arrow to top