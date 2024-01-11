Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Blaugrana Declare They Have No Intention Of Selling 24-Year-Old Amid Interest From Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United & Bayern Munich

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

Barcelona have reportedly declared their desire to keep Ronald Araujo for the foreseeable future, shutting down rumors linking him with clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Bayern Munich.

Barcelona Tell Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern & Others Araujo Is Not For Sell

According to a report from HITC Football, Barcelona have made it clear they will not sell Araujo to any club anytime soon, as they consider him an integral part of their future. Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea, who were all credited with an interest in the Uruguayan.

The Bavarians, in particular, could see Barca’s decision as a big blow, as they had vouched to come back for the center-back in the summer after holding initial talks with him in the January window.

Furthermore, Barcelona supposedly wish to secure Araujo’s future by tying him down to a new bumper, long-term contract. Araujo, who joined Barcelona B from Boston River in August 2018, sees his current Barca deal expire in June 2026. Considering the Catalan side’s wobbly financial state, it will be interesting to see if they can actually manage to give him a new big-money deal.

Araujo Clarifies He Is Not Bothered By Barca Exit Rumors

Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona’s Supercopa de Espana semi-final clash with Osasuna on Thursday (January 11), Araujo said he paid no mind to transfer rumors. He also said he was comfortable at Barcelona and was only focused on giving his all for the Catalan outfit.

Araujo said (via HITC):

Rumors of all kinds appear in all transfer windows. It’s a normal thing. Every transfer window we have stories about me, they also said about Man United last summer.

The only thing I can say is that I am focused on the team and also on this club. I’m comfortable here and I always try to give everything for this shirt.”

He concluded by adding:

It’s a privilege to wear the captain’s armband, I feel the responsibility.

Araujo has so far played 131 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring eight times and providing three assists. The 2021-22 La Liga season proved to be his most productive for Barcelona. He scored four times in 30 league matches for the club that term.

Sushan Chakraborty

