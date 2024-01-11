Soccer

5 Most Valuable Goalkeepers In January 2024: Manchester United Ace Andre Onana Stars

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World

The responsibilities of a goalkeeper have changed dramatically over the last few years. Simply being a great shot-stopper does not cut it anymore. Their footwork and ability to distribute the ball have grown equally important. Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was let go before the start of the 2023-24 season for not meeting the last two criteria, and we are certain to see more such brutal calls over the coming years.

Transfermarkt has taken the aforementioned conditions, as well as the age and contract length of the goalkeepers, into account to compile the list of the most valuable keepers in the world. Continue reading to meet the five most valuable goalkeepers in the world in January 2024:

#5 Andre Onana (Manchester United): €40 million ($43.95 million)

Manchester United man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Andre Onana Has Conceded 45 Goals For Manchester United This Season

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is the fifth name on the list, with Transfermarkt setting his price tag at €40 million ($43.95 million). The 37-capped Cameroonian shot-stopper, who has replaced United legend David De Gea in goal this season, sees his contract run until June 30, 2028.

The 27-year-old has been under fire for his poor showings for Manchester United this season. His decision-making has not been the best, he has lacked composure at times, and his shot-stopping skills have also left a lot to be desired. Coach Erik ten Hag, however, remains confident that his keeper will eventually recapture his Inter Milan form.

Onana has played 29 games for United this term, conceding 45 goals and keeping nine clean sheets.

#4 Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund): €40 million ($43.95 million)

Gregor Kobel Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Gregor Kobel Is The Most Valuable Goalkeeper In The Bundesliga

The most valuable goalkeeper in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund man Gregor Kobel carries a price tag of €40 million ($43.95 million). The 26-year-old, who has been at Signal Iduna Park since July 2021, sees his Dortmund contract run out in June 2028.

Kobel, who has won five caps for Switzerland, has yet to find his best form in the 2023-24 season. Playing 16 Bundesliga games so far, he has kept just three clean sheets and conceded 24 goals. The Swiss star must regain his footing if the Black and Yellow are to challenge for the German top-flight title this season.

#3 Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG): €40 million ($43.95 million)

Gianluigi Donnarumma Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Donnarumma, 24, Already Has 60 Caps For Italy

One of the most highly rated goalkeepers on the planet, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s market value currently stands at €40 million ($43.95 million). In addition to serving as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)‘s first-choice goalkeeper, Donnarumma also operates as Luciano Spalletti’s keeper of choice for Italy.

The 24-year-old has made a few blunders in the last couple of seasons, but he certainly has the potential to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world. PSG have complete trust in him and are likely to renew his contract, which expires in June 2026, sooner rather than later.

The former AC Milan man has played 22 games for Les Parisiens this season, conceding 20 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

#2 Mike Maignan (AC Milan): €45 million ($49.44 million)

Mike Maignan Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Mike Maignan Has Kept 9 Clean Sheets For AC Milan This Season

In second place, we have AC Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The France international is currently valued at a cool €45 million ($49.44 million) by Transfermarkt. Maignan, 28, still has his best years ahead of him and also has over two years remaining on his Milan deal, with his contract not expiring until June 30, 2026.

Maignan has been in fine form for the Serie A aspirants this term. Featuring in 23 games in all competitions, he has kept nine clean sheets and let in 28 goals.

#1 Diogo Costa (FC Porto): €45 million ($49.44 million)

Diogo Costa Is The Most Valuable Goalkeeper In The World
Diogo Costa Has Kept 7 Clean Sheets In 2023-24

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is currently the most valuable goalkeeper in the world, with Transfermarkt slapping a €45 million ($49.44 million) price tag on the Portuguese. The 24-year-old currently operates as Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper and is contractually tied to FC Porto until June 30, 2027.

Costa has been in decent form for his team in the 2023-24 season. He has guarded the net in 24 matches so far, conceding 22 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Legend Jamie Redknapp
Soccer

LATEST “That’s exactly what they needed” – Jamie Redknapp Lauds Liverpool Star For His Match-Winning Display Against Fulham

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Manchester United Man Andre Onana Is One Of The Most Valuable Goalkeepers In The World
Soccer
5 Most Valuable Goalkeepers In January 2024: Manchester United Ace Andre Onana Stars
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024

The responsibilities of a goalkeeper have changed dramatically over the last few years. Simply being a great shot-stopper does not cut it anymore. Their footwork and ability to distribute the…

Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid
Soccer
Real Madrid 5-3 Atletico Madrid: Los Blancos Dig Deep To Clinch Supercopa De Espana Semi-Final Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid claimed their first open-play victory over Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Supercopa de Espana’s current format on Wednesday night (January 10). The teams freely traded blows…

Manchester United's New Investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Soccer
Report: How Sir Jim Ratcliffe Plans To Bring Glory Back To Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 10 2024
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
“He doesn’t know what he does” – Frank Leboeuf Slams Chelsea Forward For ‘Apalling’ Display In Carabao Cup Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 10 2024
Liverpool Legend Jordan Henderson
Soccer
Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Jordan Henderson’s Decision To Leave Al-Ettifaq, Names Club Pushing For Liverpool Legend’s Signature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 10 2024
Lionel Messi Opens Up About PSG Struggles
Soccer
“He won against Kylian” – PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Reveals Why Lionel Messi Was Not Allowed To Celebrate His FIFA World Cup Win In Paris
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 10 2024
Arrow to top