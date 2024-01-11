The responsibilities of a goalkeeper have changed dramatically over the last few years. Simply being a great shot-stopper does not cut it anymore. Their footwork and ability to distribute the ball have grown equally important. Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea was let go before the start of the 2023-24 season for not meeting the last two criteria, and we are certain to see more such brutal calls over the coming years.

Transfermarkt has taken the aforementioned conditions, as well as the age and contract length of the goalkeepers, into account to compile the list of the most valuable keepers in the world. Continue reading to meet the five most valuable goalkeepers in the world in January 2024:

#5 Andre Onana (Manchester United): €40 million ($43.95 million)

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is the fifth name on the list, with Transfermarkt setting his price tag at €40 million ($43.95 million). The 37-capped Cameroonian shot-stopper, who has replaced United legend David De Gea in goal this season, sees his contract run until June 30, 2028.

The 27-year-old has been under fire for his poor showings for Manchester United this season. His decision-making has not been the best, he has lacked composure at times, and his shot-stopping skills have also left a lot to be desired. Coach Erik ten Hag, however, remains confident that his keeper will eventually recapture his Inter Milan form.

Onana has played 29 games for United this term, conceding 45 goals and keeping nine clean sheets.

#4 Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund): €40 million ($43.95 million)

The most valuable goalkeeper in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund man Gregor Kobel carries a price tag of €40 million ($43.95 million). The 26-year-old, who has been at Signal Iduna Park since July 2021, sees his Dortmund contract run out in June 2028.

Kobel, who has won five caps for Switzerland, has yet to find his best form in the 2023-24 season. Playing 16 Bundesliga games so far, he has kept just three clean sheets and conceded 24 goals. The Swiss star must regain his footing if the Black and Yellow are to challenge for the German top-flight title this season.

#3 Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG): €40 million ($43.95 million)

One of the most highly rated goalkeepers on the planet, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s market value currently stands at €40 million ($43.95 million). In addition to serving as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)‘s first-choice goalkeeper, Donnarumma also operates as Luciano Spalletti’s keeper of choice for Italy.

The 24-year-old has made a few blunders in the last couple of seasons, but he certainly has the potential to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world. PSG have complete trust in him and are likely to renew his contract, which expires in June 2026, sooner rather than later.

The former AC Milan man has played 22 games for Les Parisiens this season, conceding 20 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets.

#2 Mike Maignan (AC Milan): €45 million ($49.44 million)

In second place, we have AC Milan’s first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan. The France international is currently valued at a cool €45 million ($49.44 million) by Transfermarkt. Maignan, 28, still has his best years ahead of him and also has over two years remaining on his Milan deal, with his contract not expiring until June 30, 2026.

Maignan has been in fine form for the Serie A aspirants this term. Featuring in 23 games in all competitions, he has kept nine clean sheets and let in 28 goals.

#1 Diogo Costa (FC Porto): €45 million ($49.44 million)

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa is currently the most valuable goalkeeper in the world, with Transfermarkt slapping a €45 million ($49.44 million) price tag on the Portuguese. The 24-year-old currently operates as Portugal’s first-choice goalkeeper and is contractually tied to FC Porto until June 30, 2027.

Costa has been in decent form for his team in the 2023-24 season. He has guarded the net in 24 matches so far, conceding 22 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.