Barcelona Rumor: Christian Falk Names Potential Xavi Successor, Claims He Is Already Learning Spanish

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Renowned journalist Christian Falk has claimed former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick is interested in becoming Xavi’s successor at Barcelona, revealing the German tactician has already started learning Spanish.

Barcelona Job Appeals To Flick, Says Falk

From Flick to Luis Enrique, the Blaugrana have been linked with quite a few top managers since Xavi announced his decision to step down as the club’s coach at the end of the 2023-24 season. Bayern’s Thomas Tuchel and Paris Saint-Germain’s Enrique could suit Barca well, but they are both tied to multi-year contracts. Flick, meanwhile has been without a job since Germany let him go in September 2023. This means cash-strapped Barca will not have to worry about compensating any other club to get their man.

According to Falk, Flick is looking for a fresh challenge and is enticed by the idea of managing one of the biggest teams in Europe, Barcelona. To get a head start, Flick has already started learning Spanish, which will greatly benefit his transition if he decides to move to Catalonia.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Falk wrote:

Hansi Flick is already learning Spanish. The former Coach of the German national team is looking for a new challenge in the summer and the job at FC Barcelona would appeal to him.

A Look At Hansi Flick’s Managerial Career

Flick earned a well-deserved promotion from assistant to head coach in November 2019. He was at the Allianz Arena until June 30, 2021, taking charge of 86 games and guiding them to 70 wins, eight draws, and eight defeats. Flick won the Treble with Bayern Munich at the end of the 2019-20 season and deservedly won the Manager of the Year award.

Shortly after leaving Bayern, Flick took charge of the German national team. Unfortunately, he could not replicate his heroics on the international stage and was let go after two mediocre years. Between August 2021 and September 2023, Flick oversaw 25 games, only 12 of which Die Mannschaft managed to win.

As per reports in Spain, Flick was once president Joan Laporta’s top choice to replace Ronald Koeman before Xavi was appointed in 2021. It will be interesting to see if Laporta gets his wish this time around.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
Feb 05 2024
